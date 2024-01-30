Russians Drop Bombs On Their Territory Once Again: British Intelligence Gives Reason

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An increase in the number of accidental drops of ammunition on Russian cities is likely to indicate a certain fatigue of the air and ground crews of the Russian army.

The British Ministry of Defense announced this on social media X, citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

27 January 2024 that Russian aircraft had accidentally discharged two FAB-250 unguided munitions on two Russian villages in the Belgorod area. The first munition landed on a farm in Postnikov, whilst the second munition landed on an urban street in Strelestkoye village, prompting an evacuation of up to 150 civilians within a 500m radius.

This is the fourth Russian accidental aerial munition discharge on its own territory this month. In total, this is the fifth overall within a year, with the earliest occasion in Belgorod City on 20

It cannot be confirmed whether such incidents occur due to poor procedures when arming the aircraft prior to sorties or poor execution by aircrew during missions. It is likely a combination of both. The increasing frequency of these occurrences likely demonstrates a degree of air and ground crew fatigue within the Russian front line, as well as exposing inadequate training.

In a previous report, British intelligence said that Russian troops have lost a large amount of equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but still can recover losses and continue the war.