Ukrainian Armed Forces Comment On Possibility Of Russian Offensive In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Information about a possible repeated offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region is not true. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv from the north.

Volodymyr Fitio, the spokesman for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"This information (about a possible Russian offensive on Kharkiv - ed.) has been repeatedly stated by various officials from abroad, analytical groups, etc. I can reassure Kharkiv residents: to attack Kharkiv again, they need to take several measures that are almost impossible to carry out unnoticed in the times of the 'online war'. To attack Kharkiv, they need to gather very large forces, which they do not have. We control the Russian army on the northern border, in the Kupiansk direction, we see their movements, and so far there is no threat to Kharkiv from the north. There are engineering fortifications there, and the Defense Forces are there. Accordingly, the situation is under control and Kharkiv residents have no reason to worry," emphasized Fitio.

As reported, on the afternoon of January 30, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv district, information about the victims is being clarified.