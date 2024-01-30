Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Participates In 10Th Meeting Of OIC OA In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva took part in the 10th meeting of the
Board of the Ombudsmen Association of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan, Azernews reports.
The Press Service of the Ombudsman's Office reports that
speaking at the event organized by the Federal Fiscal Ombudsman of
Pakistan, in which the Ombudsmen of Turkiye, Morocco, Indonesia,
Bahrain, and Bulgaria are represented, S. Aliyeva noted that as a
result of increasing armed conflicts and natural disasters, serious
problems have arisen in the field of ensuring human rights and
freedoms.
The Ombudsman noted gross violations of the fundamental rights
of people and the growth of forced migration.
The Ombudsman noted that, against the backdrop of these
developments, UN initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development
Goals have weakened and emphasised the important role of national
human rights institutions in advancing these calls.
The Ombudsperson also spoke about the negative impact of
occupation and military conflicts on the environment. Referring to
the acts of environmental terror committed by Armenia in the
territory of Azerbaijan during almost 30 years of occupation, she
brought to the attention of the participants the issue of existing
mine threats in the liberated territories.
The Ombudsman was informed about the construction works carried
out in the territories liberated from occupation to ensure
sustainable settlement and safe living.
S. Aliyeva noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be
held in Azerbaijan. The decision is a vivid example of great trust
and respect for Azerbaijan.
The Ombudsman suggested organising a joint event on this topic
with the participation of OIC countries' Ombudsmen, noting that
this meeting will create opportunities for the exchange of positive
experiences in the field of environmental protection and
propaganda.
Several issues of mutual interest between the OIC members were
discussed at the meeting, emphasising the importance of the
association's representation at international forums.
