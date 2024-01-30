GE4A Group Revolutionizes Photovoltaic Industry, Halting Resource Waste With Groundbreaking Remarketing Approach

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE)



GE4A Expands the Value Chain in the Solar Industry Through Remarketing.

By Extending the Use Beyond the Warranty Period, the Yield of PV Modules in Their Lifecycle Can Be Increased by at Least 30%. GE4A Addresses Legal Compliance and Regulatory Requirements for All Stakeholders.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / GE4A Group (Green Energy for All), pioneers of future energy, launches a radical offensive against resource waste in the photovoltaic industry.

Under the leadership of Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder Toralf Nitsch, the company plans substantial investments in 2024 to build additional capacities for used modules with its subsidiary, SolarGarant. These modules will undergo a unique refurbishment process.

In the course of this distinctive refurbishment process, all modules undergo individual inspection, sorting, evaluation, and final processing. New serial numbers are assigned, and chipsets are installed. The distribution of these refurbished modules takes place within the GE4A Group under the label "Firefly," initially focusing on the African continent.

Toralf Nitsch remarks, "The increased industry focus on recycling used cells at the End of Life (EOL) is definitely the right direction. However, the arbitrary determination of the EOL timeframe is problematic. Similar to the expiration date (MHD) in the food industry leading to the waste of flawless food, the premature destruction of intact modules after their warranty period results in irresponsible resource waste. If modules are only recycled when necessary, everyone would benefit."

GE4A Mission:

Founded in 2023, GE4A's clear mission is to revolutionize the value chain of the photovoltaic industry through remarketing. Through legal remarketing processes, including refurbishment and reuse, not only are production costs for green energy reduced, but valuable resources and emissions in production are also saved.

About GE4A:

GE4A Group (Green Energy for All) unites various business segments, including the remarketing of used solar modules, digitization of energy, and the development of corresponding business models. The goal is to develop not only a functional circular economy in the solar industry but also to make energy fair.

Founded in 2023 by Zeynep Baklaci, Toralf Nitsch, and Thorsten Voigt, the company, in addition to its facilities in Germany and Spain, plans to expand capacities in Bulgaria shortly and aims for profitability by 2024, according to current plans.

