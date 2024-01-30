Preservica And GSK Set New Standard For Digital Preservation In Life Sciences

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GSK Selects Preservica Enterprise for its Corporate Archive, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Asset Resilience and Accessibility in Pharmaceuticals

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Preservica , a global leader in Active Digital PreservationTM archiving, is thrilled to announce GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has officially chosen Preservica as its Digital Preservation and archiving supplier for their Corporate Heritage Archives .

As a global leader in uniting science, technology and talent, GSK opted for Preservica's Enterprise edition with Active Digital Preservation TM, ensuring not only the secure storage of historical records but also the continuous management, accessibility and protection of critical corporate governance and compliance documents in a way that goes beyond conventional archiving solutions.

The choice of Digital Preservation reflects a strategic decision to ensure the accessibility, integrity and longevity of these records. By leveraging Preservica, GSK not only fulfills its archival needs but also establishes a foundation to inform and protect the future of the business, offering valuable insights for strategic decision-making and ensuring a robust framework for regulatory compliance and brand continuity.

"After a comprehensive evaluation of preservation solutions, we confidently selected Preservica," said Jill Moretto, Senior Information Governance and Heritage Archive Manager. "Preservica automates our content migration workflows and also integrates seamlessly with our collections management system, Qi. Overall, it's simplifying our processes and eliminating duplicative work for the GSK Heritage team. This streamlined workflow is instrumental in documenting our contributions and legacy in health, science, industry, culture and the community, showcasing our impact on a global scale. Preservica completes GSK Heritage's core needs as a corporate archive. I'm so excited to use it to protect our legacy as we continue to get ahead of disease together."

Preservica Enterprise solution seamlessly integrates all essential elements for successful Digital Preservation, including public and secure access. The Enterprise edition not only meets but exceeds core requirements, offering a singular, integrated application that delivers comprehensive, scalable and fully compliant protection for critical long-term assets.

"This partnership stands as a testament to Preservica's commitment to advancing digital preservation standards across industries," said Preservica CEO, Mike Quinn. "Preservica is proud to contribute to the resilience and longevity of digital assets in an arena where historical data integrity directly influences advancements in healthcare and pharmaceutical breakthroughs."

The collaboration focuses on bolstering internal and external communications, as well as supporting marketing initiatives through the preservation of diverse file formats, including AV, TIFF, JPEG and standard office formats.

For more information on how Preservica is part of an international community of pharmaceutical institutions worldwide that are choosing Preservica as their trusted partner for Digital Preservation, visit preservica .

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk .

About Preservica

Preservica is transforming the way organizations around the world protect and future-proof critical long-term digital information. Available in the cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, our award-winning Active Digital PreservationTM archiving software has been designed from the ground up to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC.

