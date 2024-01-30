CSIOS Corporation Sponsors The 'Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship'

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation , in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), has established the "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship Fund."



CSIOS CEO

Cesar Pie



Named after CSIOS's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a renowned cyber strategist, and an influential Hispanic leader in the field of cybersecurity, this is an annually recurring $10,000 scholarship intended to make careers in the cybersecurity industry more accessible to underrepresented minority group students across MCPS.

"As CSIOS continues to multiply, so has its capacity to contribute to what matters most - our children's future. As part of its annual community outreach, CSIOS has continued to champion our next generation of Maryland cyber defenders. During 2023, CSIOS volunteered cyber experts and provided donations to multiple MCPS programs. This cyber scholarship is complementary to all these initiatives," said Pie.

Pie added, "This scholarship seeks to provide an opportunity for underrepresented high school seniors to pursue post-secondary education in the field of computer and information science, particularly cybersecurity. We are excited about this project and look forward to continuing to partner with MCPS."

Eligibility guidance and applications can be found at the MCPS Educational Foundation website at .

