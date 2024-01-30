Boujee Beauty Launches At-Home Beauty Line Featuring NASA-Inspired Infrared Technology

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) It's Time to Upgrade Your Beauty Routine With the Secret of Infrared Therapy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Boujee Beauty , an innovative beauty brand founded by serial entrepreneur and Forbes "50 Over 50" honoree Shelley Goodstein , is introducing a new line of at-home beauty care products with a unique twist: They feature NASA-inspired technology designed to deliver proven and powerful results for skin, hair, and body.

Boujee Beauty Infrared

Boujee Beauty is a wellness brand that uses NASA-developed red light therapy to create its line of products. The company's founder Shelley Goodstein is a model and beauty expert for NBC's "Arizona Midday" and co-hosted an ABC morning show. Goodstein believes that infrared technology is the key to achieving healthier, radiant skin and hair, and she is committed to making the benefits of this technology as accessible as possible. She explains, "Our products are precision-engineered to harness the benefits of light wavelengths once utilized by NASA, now tailored for your skin and hair care." Goodstein is passionate about making infrared technology part of your everyday self-care routine, saying, "This is about upgrading your self-care routine to something scientifically proven, accessible, and truly effective." The brand's mission is to empower consumers to take charge of their wellness journey at home and to do it affordably with products that do what they say they will.

SKIN: Our wavelengths dive deep and are shown to stimulate collagen, reduce wrinkles, and soothe inflammation and even skin tone. Research is proving the infrared and LED therapy is the future of anti-aging, and Boujee Beauty is leading the charge. Photomed Laser Surg. 2014 Feb 1; 32(2): 93-100.

HAIR: With Boujee's heat styling tools, you can give your hair the style you want without damaging it, fighting frizz. The tools use infrared technology to style at a lower temperature, which helps maintain your hair's natural moisture balance. The result is hair that looks great and feels healthy.

BODY: The Infrared Sauna Blanket allows you to experience the benefits of a traditional sauna without having to leave your home. The blanket uses crystal therapy and far-infrared wavelengths to penetrate your body more deeply than traditional box saunas, helping you burn up to 600 calories each session. It can boost your mood and sleep better, assist in toxin elimination, support stress reduction, improve blood circulation, and potentially alleviate pain.

At Boujee Beauty our mission is to empower women to feel confident, beautiful, and vibrant in their own skin. We believe that everyone deserves access to the transformative benefits that our infrared products provide.

If you're a media outlet, beauty enthusiast or curious consumer, you can find more information about Boujee Beauty and set up an interview with Shelley Goodstein by visiting BoujeeBeauty or contacting [email protected] .

Contact Information

Shelley Goodstein

Founder/Managing Director

[email protected]

520-991-6600

SOURCE: Boujee Beauty Infrared

View the original press release on newswire.