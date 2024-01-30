200X85 Picks Eventconnect To Further Enhance Tournament Experiences

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / 200×85 Hockey (200x85 ), in its mission to positively impact more than 65,000 hockey athletes and 3,000 hockey teams annually through programs, today announced a housing technology partnership with industry-leading EventConnect to become 200x85's official housing technology. After the lengthy search process, the newly established partnership will take effect immediately.

EventConnect + 200x85

EventConnect is the leader in connected sports management technology, providing event organizers with a free-to-use portal that includes a directory of hotels, venues, destinations and event-related suppliers to help power internal teams such as with 200x85.

"When initially researching, we looked at several companies in this space and determined EventConnect's platform they developed would allow us to bring a great product quickly to market without hiring a dedicated team to recreate the wheel," said 200x85 CEO Kevin Mann. "Leveraging the EventConnect platform has allowed our professional team of six internal staff members to bring an even higher level of customer service and expertise."

"After a lengthy selection process against many of the leading providers in our space, we are extremely proud (insert celly here) to be chosen by 200x85," said John D'Orsay, CEO of EventConnect. "As a hockey fan, 200x85 and their experiences are fantastic platforms for this great sport to thrive for the next generation of players. Since 2013, we have continued to invest in our product and team to realize our vision to continually advance the ease and efficiency of sports tournament management with innovative technology matched with unparalleled service and support - today is yet another significant step toward that vision. Our team and technology have already started to onboard the 200x85 team, and we look forward to a long and healthy relationship," D'Orsay added.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform-working with more than 4,000 events and 25,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports tournament organizers reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations by up to 30% while saving up to 24% of hotel costs for teams and creating a 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at

About 200×85:

Since 2003, 200×85 has been delivering excellence in youth hockey experiences, positively impacting over 65,000 hockey athletes and 3,000 hockey teams annually. With a focus on tournaments, development programs, and European experiences, 200×85 is a benchmark in the youth hockey industry. Learn more at

For media inquiries, contact:

Eric Vardon, President

EventConnect

[email protected]

Tony Golio, Director of Marketing

200x85

[email protected]

Contact Information

Eric Vardon

President

[email protected]

5198515386

Tony Golio

Director Of Marketing

[email protected]

(615) 306-4477

SOURCE: EventConnect

View the original press release on newswire.