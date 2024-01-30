Diana Shuster, Phd, Joins Cenexel As Vice President Of Clinical Sciences

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / CenExel, a leading clinical research organization, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Diana Shuster, PhD, as the new Vice President of Clinical Sciences. In her role, Dr. Shuster will bring her extensive expertise in Early Phase and Translational medicine to lead and advance clinical development initiatives at CenExel.

Diana Shuster

Dr. Shuster, a clinical pharmacologist, has a rich background in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked across various sectors including midsize and big pharma. Her experience includes notable contributions to companies such as Seattle Genetics, AbbVie, PRA Health Sciences/ICON, and most recently, Recursion, where she served as the clinical pharmacology lead for several compounds in clinical development, as well as the project team lead for a rare disease compound in Phase 2 development.

CenExel Chief Executive Officer Stuart Goldblatt expressed his excitement about Dr. Shuster joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shuster to CenExel. Her impressive background in Early Phase and Translational medicine, coupled with her extensive experience in leading clinical pharmacology strategy, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to leveraging her skills to drive innovation and growth within our organization."

Dr. Shuster herself expressed her enthusiasm about joining CenExel, saying, "I am incredibly excited to join CenExel and contribute to the trailblazing work they are doing in clinical research. The commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration at CenExel aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to being a part of this team and contributing to the advancement of medical innovations."

In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Shuster is a lifelong learner, highly motivated by acquiring new knowledge. She values ownership, excellence, and the camaraderie of a great team. Known for her approachability, she encourages others to come to her with any questions, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment.

Dr. Shuster is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the vision of CenExel and looks forward to collaborating with the entire team.

Contact Information

Sara Koeblin

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(617) 639-6075

SOURCE: CenExel

View the original press release on newswire.