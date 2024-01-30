CJ Biomaterials' Semi-Crystalline Polyhydroxyalkanoate (Scpha) Added To FDA's Inventory Of Food Contact Substances

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)



Company's scPHA can now be used in the manufacture of food contact materials sold in the U.S. Second CJ Biomaterials biopolymer added to inventory, joining amorphous PHA

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, announced today that its semi-crystalline PHA (scPHA) biopolymer branded PHACTTM S1000P is now included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS) with the Assigned Food Contact Notification (FCN) 2330. This is the second CJ Biomaterials PHA technology added to the FDA's FCS, following the inclusion of the Company's amorphous PHA (aPHA), PHACTTM A1000P, in May 2023 (FCN 2281). With this milestone, both CJ Biomaterials' scPHA and aPHA biopolymers can now be used to make packaging materials that are sold in the United States and come into contact with food, including rigid and flexible packaging, food serviceware and other products.

CJ Biomaterials' PHACT S1000P is a TUV OK-certified, biobased material approved for industrial and home composting, and it is both soil and marine biodegradable certified. Bringing scPHA to the market will allow for the development of all PHA applications and this is significant because it will provide broad end-of-use outcomes. Plastic packaging comprises a significant amount of global plastic waste, and using materials like scPHA can facilitate the biodegradation and composting of packaging, playing a role in reducing the millions of tons of plastic waste discarded every year.

Before being added to the FCS inventory, CJ Biomaterials' scPHA had to successfully complete extensive safety testing by the FDA. Basing its evaluation on Section 409 of the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the Agency determined that it is safe for its intended use.

"The addition of our PHACT S1000P technology to the FDA Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances demonstrates CJ Biomaterials' commitment to safety and innovation," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer for CJ Biomaterials. "We are continuing to move forward to advance the applications and uses for our PHA technology, and we are proud that our technology is being used to help address the global challenge of plastic pollution. Adding our scPHA biopolymers to the FCS inventory will allow us to expand the impact we can make."

For more information on the advanced PHA technology being produced by CJ Biomaterials, and to contact them to partner on the development of sustainable solutions, visit .

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

