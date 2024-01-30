               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


1/30/2024 9:12:13 AM

    1/26/2024 12:08 PM ES Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    1/30/2024 - 8:44 AM EST - Element79 Gold Corp : Announces it has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru. The Letter of Intent (LOI) with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. paves the way for the sale of ore from the Lucero property. This marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey and aligns directly with its cash-flow generation strategy for 2024. Element79 Gold Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.18.

    Full Press Release:





