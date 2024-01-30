               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tuesday's Most Active Stocks After Their Earnings


1/30/2024 9:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tuesday's Biggest Moving Stocks

  • Watch These Stocks Before They Report Results
  • Morning Markets: What You Need To Know
  • UNFI Retreats on Word of Automation Program
  • Philips Sleep Apnea Device Sales on Hold Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Tuesday, January 30, 2024

    Tuesday's Most Active Stocks After Their Earnings

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) started this earnings week by posting a profit. Shares soared by 20.21% yesterday to $9.16, albeit still below its December high.

    Investors squeezed SoFi shorts when the company issued 2024 GAAP earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.08. It expects membership growth of at least 2.3 million new members. This is up an impressive 30% Y/Y.

    The break-even quarter is a milestone for SoFi. Its double-digit percentage growth from here will set its business on the path to sustained profitability.

    After the market closed last night, Whirlpool (WHR) posted net sales rising by only 1.3% Y/Y. Net sales fell in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, down by 3.2% to $995 million. The appliance supplier expects 2024 full-year sales of $16.9 billion. This is well below the $17.7 billion consensus estimate. The CEO said that its business needs a reset in its cost structure by removing $300 million to $400 million in expenses.

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), an iron ore miner, posted revenue of $5.11 million, up by 1.4% Y/Y. For 2024, the firm expects steel shipment volume at levels similar to 2023 (16.5 million net tons compared to 16.4 million last year).

    Tomorrow, markets will watch the technology sector. AMD, Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) will post results.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN30012024000212011056ID1107786895


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search