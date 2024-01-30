Watch These Stocks Before They Report Results

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tuesday's Biggest Moving Stocks

With the fourth-quarter earnings season continuing, markets will watch Pfizer (PFE) for signs of a business recovery. It will watch JetBlue (JBLU) after the firm failed to buy Spirit Airlines (SAVE). Markets want to know if JetBlue will appeal the judge's ruling striking down the takeover.

UPS will give investors a clue about the health of the package shipping business. In automotive, General Motors (GM) needs to report smaller expenses and higher profitability.

After the market closes, companies that investors typically do not track closely have upside potential. Match (MTCH), Electronic Arts (EA), CP, and Skyworks (SWKS) will post results. The market, however, will scrutinize Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and AMD.

Chances are low that the companies heavily reliant on artificial intelligence will disappoint investors. Their customers are spending aggressively on anything AI. They want to automate jobs, increase efficiency, and offer the latest AI-powered solutions to gain a competitive edge. The big tech firms are more than willing to sell software, services, and subscriptions. Later in the week, Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Apple (AAPL) will post their quarterly results.

Last quarter, META impressed its investors by unexpectedly posting strong ad revenue. China-based firms spent heavily on advertising on Meta's social networks.









