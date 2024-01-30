Briefcatch And Lawcatch Name David Lat To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) [Washington, DC, January 30, 2024] - LawCatch, Inc., the parent company for the premier legal-editing tool BriefCatch and its suite of AI-powered products, has named David Lat to its board of directors.

Lat has led an unparalleled career at the highest reaches of the legal profession. He founded both Above the Law, the influential legal news site, and Original Jurisdiction, the incisive legal affairs newsletter and podcast. A magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and of Yale Law School, Lat also clerked on the Ninth Circuit, worked as a federal prosecutor and as an associate at Wachtell Lipton, authored the acclaimed novel Supreme Ambitions, and serves as a columnist for Bloomberg Law and a regular contributor to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

“I'm excited to join the LawCatch Board because I know, from years of covering the legal profession, how much both lawyers and judges love BriefCatch,” said David Lat.“And I'm especially excited about the new AI-powered features, which will catapult the company to the next level.”

LawCatch Founder and CEO Ross Guberman was equally enthusiastic:“As we keep innovating to help more and more lawyers and judges perform at the top of their writing game and increase access to justice, David is the perfect partner. His grasp on the profession–and its possibilities–will inspire our entire team and benefit our thousands of users. We can't wait to lean on his rich insights and connections as our company, products, and customer base reach a new turning point.”

Lat's appointment to the LawCatch board is a testament to both his exceptional career as a legal innovator and the promise of the LawCatch mission of empowering every legal writer.

About LawCatch and BriefCatch:

LawCatch stands out in the legal-tech arena through its unique blend of data analysis, AI innovation, and deep subject-matter expertise. Its signature product BriefCatch has won acclaim across the key segments of the global legal market. The venture-backed company is launching in 2024 a suite of unprecedented AI-powered writing and editing tools. LawCatch Founder Ross Guberman is a bestselling author who has spoken on legal writing on six continents and is the handpicked writing trainer for new federal judges.

