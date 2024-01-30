Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Sale Of 51 Acre Industrial Facility In Corpus Christi, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. , a leading commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, is delighted to announce the successful sale of an 118,892 square feet industrial trucking facility consisting of six buildings on a 51 acre site located at 4599 US Hwy 77 / I-69 in Robstown, Texas. The transaction was facilitated by Matt Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the seller, Fifth Quarter Investments, LLC. The Buyer in this transaction was KD Robstown, LLC, dba Bottom Line Equipment . The sales price was not disclosed, but the property was listed for $8,900,000. This is the 2nd transaction in the last two years that Matt has represented the seller in the sale of this site.Bottom Line Equipment is a heavy equipment and specialty attachment rental and sales resource for construction, demolition, pipeline, land management and debris removal equipment. Founded in 2005 in Lafayette, Louisiana with a mission of building better communities by raising the standards of quality and safety for all, Bottom Line Equipment has expanded its footprint throughout Louisiana and Texas.In the summer of 2023, Bottom Line Equipment successfully acquired H & V Equipment Services, Inc. situated at 4402 Highway 77 in Corpus Christi, a company with a longstanding presence in South Texas since 1991, specializing in the rental, sales and service of both new and used construction equipment. Through this acquisition, Bottom Line Equipment strategically expanded its operations into the South Texas markets, particularly in Corpus Christi. This prompted the establishment of their new base at the recently acquired 51-acre industrial facility located at 4599 US Hwy 77 / I-69 in Robstown, Texas.Kurt Degueyter, Bottom Line Equipment CEO/Owner/Founder expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition last year, stating,“A greater presence in South and Southwest Texas including San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Progreso is an important part of our strategic expansion plans.”With the acquisition, Bottom Line Equipment broadened its presence in South Texas by extending operations into the vibrant construction markets of greater San Antonio and Progreso. This strategic move aligned with the company's overarching growth strategy. Additionally, the recent acquisition played a crucial role in supporting Bottom Line Equipment's expansion efforts in its existing operations in Corpus Christi.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: ...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

