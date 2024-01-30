Kekoa Foods Announces Major Expansion Into The Northeast With Wegmans Supermarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kekoa Foods, a rising brand in the organic baby food sector, is now on shelf at Wegmans. Kekoa Foods baby food purees are now available at 100 Wegmans supermarkets across the Northeast. This partnership marks Kekoa Foods' largest expansion into the region, complementing its presence in nearly 500 locations across the Western, Southern, and Southeastern United States.

"Wegmans' commitment to helping people live healthier, better lives through exceptional food resonates deeply with us at Kekoa Foods," said David Fullner, Founder and CEO of Kekoa Foods.

Danny Auld, Co-Founder and President, added, "We are excited to bring Kekoa Foods to store shelves in our home state of New Jersey, because not too far from our local Wegmans, in our kitchen, is where many of our palate-expanding recipes were originally created. Seeing our products on shelf at Wegmans is a dream come true."

Kekoa Foods prides itself on offering a range of globally-inspired baby food pouches that are 100% certified organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free. The four products featured at Wegmans – Curry Vegetable Mango, Mango Paprika, Beets Fennel & Kale, and Apple & Ginger – offer parents and caregivers novel ways to introduce delicious and nutritious fruits and vegetables to their little ones.

Kekoa Foods was founded with a mission to provide nutritious, organic meals for children, inspired by the founders' personal journey of crafting homemade recipes for their son. The company has since grown to become a leader in the organic baby food market, known for its dedication to quality, health, and sustainability.

About Kekoa Foods Kekoa Foods works to set the standard of organic baby food, offering a range of globally inspired flavors and recipes, representing nutritious options for infants and toddlers. Emphasizing the use of top-tier organic ingredients, Kekoa Foods ensures each product is rich in essential vitamins and nutrients critical to the healthy growth and development, setting the foundation for lifelong healthy eating habits. Learn more at .

About Wegmans Wegmans is a family-owned supermarket chain known for its fresh produce, quality products, and commitment to exceptional customer service. With over 100 stores across the Northeast, Wegmans continues to be a beloved choice for families seeking healthy, high-quality food options. Learn more at . Shop in-store or visit .

