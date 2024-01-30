Tpgi® & Indeed Empower Job Seekers With Disabilities Through Digital Accessibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The #1 Job Site in the World Puts Inclusion and Digital Accessibility First with TPGi's Accessibility Management Platform

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi's Accessibility Management Platform, ARC, has been selected by Indeed, the world's number one job site, to ensure a compliant and usable experience for all job seekers, regardless of ability.

Globally, nearly one in six people has

a disability related to hearing, vision, mobility, speech, cognition, or nervous system functions. Together, TPGi and Indeed are leading the charge to ensure that access to employment technology is accessible to all.

TPGi's ARC Platform empowers organizations to build sustainable accessibility programs, aligning teams across departments to achieve accessibility conformance and usability goals.



With over 350 million unique visitors every month, Indeed puts job seekers first, giving users free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research employers.

According to TPGi's Chief Growth Officer Don Soucy, "Indeed is setting a vital example of the necessary dedication to inclusive hiring practices and web accessibility."

"When companies commit to making employment accessible, it opens the door to the most skilled and talented workforce possible," Soucy says. "By making technology accessible to all, forward-thinking companies like Indeed can expect improved recruitment and retention, enhanced productivity, greater innovation, and a positive impact on company culture."

TPGi's ARC platform allows organizations to manage their accessibility programs through one powerful platform that seamlessly monitors all domains, teams, data, and progress, collects automated and manual audit data, and provides access to on-demand training and the industry's most robust KnowledgeBase.

"At Indeed, we know that talent is universal, but opportunity is not.

It is our responsibility to ensure our products are accessible to all and remove any potential barriers to people with disabilities.

Technical improvements are a crucial starting point in ensuring greater access to opportunity, a foundation on which to build more inclusive products for all job seekers." says Kristen Starr, Engineering Director at Indeed. "By providing accessible connections between all job seekers and employers, we are able to fulfill our mission to help people get jobs. "

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey. For more information, visit .

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, June 2023) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Almost 3.5 million (Indeed data, worldwide) employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 350 million unique visitors

use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies, and more. Indeed is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings , a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work.

SOURCE TPGi LLC