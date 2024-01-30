OSS Brings AI Edge Compute Solutions To $5 Billion Motorsport Industry With Andretti Global

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Application of OSS High Performance Computing Technology to Power Race Analytics for Andretti Using Orquestra®, Zapata AI's Industrial Generative AI Platform for the Cloud and Edge

ESCONDIDO, Calif., and INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) has shipped to legendary motorsport champion, Andretti Global , its first AI Transportable compute system for the motorsport industry.

An OSS SDS-3U GPU-accelerated server will power advanced AI race analytics for Andretti using Zapata AI's Industrial Generative AI platform for the cloud and edge, Orquestra. The solution represents a new application of OSS technology and the company's first foray into the $5.1 billion motorsport industry .

Today's high-performance race cars generate a tremendous amount of data-more than 1,000 gigabytes with every race. Andretti has been seeking ways to rapidly and intelligently analyze this data at trackside in order to gain a competitive edge at all of their racing events next year.

“We chose OSS technology for its capability of processing high volumes of data with datacenter-class compute power in a transportable system that is ruggedized to withstand the harshest racetrack and transportation environments,” stated Greg Mosely, VP of strategic partnerships at Andretti Global.

“Being at the forefront of high performance, ruggedized computing systems on the edge has made OSS the clear winner for delivering our specialized AI race analytics at the highest levels of performance and reliability.”

Andretti car sensors collect data that is transmitted from the car to the mobile Zapata AI/Andretti Race Analytics Command Center (RACC) located trackside. The RACC provides a transportable environment where OSS servers can process the collected data and Zapata AI technicians and Andretti engineers can collaborate to create real-time advantages on race day.





“This milestone win demonstrates our unique capabilities for powering generative AI technology at the edge,” noted OSS CEO, Mike Knowles.“We see this new application of our technology leading to other significant opportunities within the fast-growing motorsport space, as well as other domain-specific industrial-scale applications.”

“The win also reflects the many synergies between Zapata AI and OSS,” added Knowles,“and creates further opportunities to develop customized mobile AI Edge solutions for their growing ecosystem of partners and enterprise customers.”

The OSS 3U SDS is powered by two of the latest GPUs and Intel® Xeon® Silver 4314 series processors. OSS high-speed PCIe Gen 4 switched interconnects will transport the sensor data to compute processors for real-time data analysis by the Zapata AI generative AI software.

For more information about the next-generation race analytics work that Zapata AI and Andretti Global are doing, check out their case study page .

About Andretti Global

Led by racing legend Michael Andretti, the team fields multiple entries in INDYCAR, INDY NXT, IMSA and Formula E; and has collaborations in Extreme E as Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, Mexico SuperCopa series as Andretti Jourdain Autosport and Australian Supercars as Walkinshaw Andretti United. The global racing enterprise boasts over 260 race wins, four INDYCAR Series championships, five INDY NXT titles, one Indy Pro 2000 and one USF2000 championship, one FIA Formula E Drivers World Championship, a Silver Class GT4 championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI is the Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve their hardest problems with its powerful suite of Generative AI software. By combining numerical and text-based solutions, Zapata AI empowers industrial-scale commercial, government and military/defense enterprises to leverage large language models and numerical generative models better, faster, and more efficiently-delivering solutions to drive growth, savings and unprecedented insight. With proprietary science and engineering techniques and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI's impact in Industry. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On September 6, 2023, Zapata AI entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR), the consummation of which, subject to customary closing conditions, will result in Zapata AI becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit:

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'Edge.' OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.



OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.



OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .



