High Wire Networks Launches Pilot Project As Part Of A $2.4 Billion, 10-Year Network Modernization Initiative

Program Secured with Channel Partner and National Wireless Network Operator for a Large U.S. Government Agency's 4,000 Locations

BATAVIA, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has secured through one of its premier channel partners a major pilot project with a national wireless network operator for a large U.S. government agency.



The project represents the initial phase of the operator's $2.4 billion network modernization program for the agency's 4,000 locations across the U.S. which is planned to be implemented over the next 10 years.

The project has begun this week with High Wire conducting a network survey at its initially assigned secure locations. This will be followed by network upgrades at these locations, including the installation of new optical fiber and wireless infrastructure. It will also involve extensive reporting and detailed logistics management for each site.

“This win has the potential to become one of the largest multi-site technology deployments for our company and we believe the largest government VoIP rollout ever for the industry,” stated High Wire CEO, Mark Porter.“We believe our selection for this project reflects the strength of our channel partner network and their confidence in our ability of efficiently and cost-effectively delivering on multi-site technology deployment at scale.”

The pilot project, which was signed under an indefinite quantity, indefinite delivery contract, is expected to be completed by 2026, with a material portion of the project planned to be implemented this year. High Wire expects to be engaged by the partner for the remaining stages of the modernization initiative that will be conducted at the remaining sites over the following several years.

“The launch of this project is also a further indicator that the market for our tech enablement business is rebounding from last fall,” added Porter.“Our project delivery backlog is currently at $6.4 million and is expanding even as we have begun to recognize revenue at the fastest pace in some time. We expect backlog to keep growing with our strong near-term sales funnel and newer strategic relationships starting to produce.”

The pilot project win represents the fifth large scale network expansion and upgrade project the company has announced over the past year. This includes a $1 million IT project as the first phase of Wi-Fi upgrade program for a Fortune 200 department store chain High Wire announced last August. That win followed a $5.3 million Wi-Fi upgrade project announced in April 2023 for another nationwide retailer. The Wi-Fi upgrade project originated from one of the world's largest technology resellers and integrators that has secured to-date more than $35 million in projects for High Wire.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks or view the company's video series on YouTube .

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation's largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN's MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation's top IT managed service providers for 2023.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks . Follow the company on Twitter , view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn .

