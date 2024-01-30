Mama’S Creations To Host Virtual Investor Day Presentation On Tuesday, February 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Provide Business & Financial Update on Key Operational Initiatives EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will host a virtual investor day presentation at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Mama's Creations Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Adam L. Michaels, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Gruber and Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Sella will provide a corporate update, discuss management's go-forward strategy and conclude with a question-and-answer session. The full presentation will be available using the webcast link below. Virtual Investor Day Presentation

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time Toll Free Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13742365 Webcast Link:

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman & CEO of Mama's Creations, said:“I look forward to hosting our second annual virtual investor day – following up on the success of our inaugural event last year – where our team will present our strategy and vision for the future of the company. I would encourage all current and prospective investor to tune in for a review of what we've accomplished together over the past year – as well as what we believe the year ahead may hold for us – as we strive to create sustainable value for my fellow shareholders over the long-term”

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 5, 2024. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay number 13742365. A webcast replay of the presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available at the webcast link above or by clicking here: MAMA Investor Day Webcast .

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“believe,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expect,”“anticipates,”“eventually” or“projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...

