Reelement Technologies Executes MOU With Battery Damage Service Gmbh

Parties will collaborate to support a complete and EU-compliant, life-cycle solution for lithium-based batteries deployed in the EU marketplace

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

- Mark JensenFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the“Company”) ReElement Technologies Corporation, (“ReElement”) a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today that it has executed a MOU with Battery Damage Service GmbH (BDS). This MOU forms the collaborative framework to support a complete and EU-compliant, life-cycle solution for lithium-based batteries deployed throughout the EU marketplace, and marks the second recently announced agreement from ReElement to source recycled black mass from the German market. ReElement will refine the recycled battery material feedstock back to battery grade lithium products such as lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) and/or lithium hydroxide (LiOH) and nickel, manganese and cobalt sulfates at its Marion, Indiana and Noblesville, Indiana refining facilities to be reintroduced into the battery supply chain.Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Corporation commented,“We are excited to execute this MOU with the BDS team which provides us broader access to the highly advanced and leading German marketplace. We are confident our technology is the only scalable system able to refine recycled black mass profitably and in an environmentally sustainable manner, and we believe we are currently the only viable solution in the world to return lithium from LFP batteries back into the battery supply chain. BDS, based in Germany, is a leader in the market for comprehensive lifecycle solutions for waste batteries, and when combined with our Powered by ReElement refining process, establishes the most efficient and ecofriendly circular lifecycle solution to reintroduce the high-value elements back into the battery supply chain. We look forward to fostering this partnership in establishing the highest of standards within the framework of European Union compliance and beyond. We are thankful for the hard work of the ReElement and BDS teams to move efficiently to address and lead in solving supply chain and sustainability challenges for battery / cell grade products.”Battery Damage Service is a German-based company offering innovative, high performance full-service solutions for lithium-ion battery aftermarket and recycling. BDS's leading and comprehensive solutions for waste batteries including salvage, classification, rapid response, transport, storage, discharge, dismantling and recycling.ReElement will receive high quality recycled black mass that will be refined to high-purity (99.9%+) Li2CO3 or LiOH as well as nickel, manganese and cobalt sulfates (based on certain battery chemistries) that will feed directly back into the battery marketplace as well as other industries. The companies will continue to work together to leverage each other's core competencies within the EU as well as other growth markets outside of the EU.ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification.

