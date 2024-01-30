HMP Global's SAWC Spring | WHS Partners With Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) For Driving Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

During the Summit, WCCC, the FDA, and CMS will share updates on current initiatives, focus on how to leverage what has been done so far, and plan for next steps.

Program supports development of patient-centered solutions, addresses public policy challenges with assuring patients receive access to wound-healing therapies.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In partnership with the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC), HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, is hosting the inaugural Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit co-located with the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) annual event.

The Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit will be held May 13 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, prior to the May 14-18 SAWC Spring | WHS meeting. The Summit will bring together an invited group of representatives from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), WCCC's membership, leading clinicians, researchers, industry, health systems, and payers to identify barriers to wound care innovation and learn how to overcome those barriers together. To be considered for an invitation to the Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit, contact info@woundcarecc .

“Our thought-provoking agenda supports the development of science-based, patient-centered solutions and addresses public policy challenges related to assuring patients receive access to advanced wound-healing therapies,” said WCCC Chair and SAWC Spring Planning Committee member Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS.“As chronic wounds continue to impact a significant number of our patients, it is critical that we identify barriers to high-quality care and find new solutions that improve quality of life and patient outcomes.”

During the Summit, WCCC, the FDA, and CMS will share updates on current initiatives, focus on how to leverage what has been done so far, and plan for next steps. Session topics include:

-Breaking the Barrier to Achieve New Discoveries and Innovation in Wound Care

-Why Do We Not See More Innovation in Wound Care?

-Alternative Primary and Co-Primary Endpoints

-Generating and Reporting Evidence

-Real-World Evidence in FDA and Payer Decision Making

-Defining Standards of Care in Wound Care

“It was a natural fit for us to partner with WCCC for the first Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Global.“Everything about the Summit and SAWC Spring | WHS is patient-focused, and we are honored to collaborate with WCCC. Programs like this are the key to ensuring future innovation and patient-centered solutions.”

Industry supporters include Mimosa Diagnostics, MolecuLight Inc., and Mölnlycke.

SAWC Spring | WHS is the leading meeting dedicated to the management, treatment, and prevention of wounds. The SAWC Spring | WHS five-day educational program includes more than 80 high-impact sessions led by world-renowned faculty experts.

For more information, visit sawcspring .



ABOUT WOUND CARE COLLABORATIVE COMMUNITY

The Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC) is an FDA-approved and recognized Collaborative Community focused on stimulating wound care innovation to improve product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology while reducing cost and time to the market. The WCCC acts as a focal point for collaboration between the various parts of the wound care community and works closely together with the FDA and CMS on medical device, drug, and biologic challenges to achieve common objectives and outcomes that are squarely focused on removing the barriers to innovation for patients. For more information, visit woundcarecc.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare events, education, and market insights - with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces in-person and virtual accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Intelligence, the pharmaceutical industry's preferred resource for drug market analysis; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal .



Sandi Beason, APR

HMP Global

+1 6015731737

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn