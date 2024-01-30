Compt Unveils New Lifestyle Benefits Benchmarking Report: A Defining Moment For HR Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Download Compt's 2024 Lifestyle Benefits Benchmarking Report Today

Compt's 2024 report unveils huge shifts in HR: culture reinvention, mental health focus, and broker-led innovation. A must-read for future-focused HR leaders.

- Amy SpurlingBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a leader in employee benefits innovation, Compt announces the release of its latest work, the "Lifestyle Benefits Benchmarking Report: Emerging Trends in 2024." This report marks a significant evolution in HR, challenging traditional norms and showcasing a visionary approach to employee engagement and satisfaction through personalized benefits.A Bold Leap into Personalized Employee Lifestyle BenefitsThe report reveals a significant paradigm shift in employee engagement driven by personalized benefits. A noteworthy 84% of Compt survey users see stipends as a valuable aspect of feeling appreciated, highlighting the profound impact of customization on employee benefits.“Compt has been instrumental for us to be able to increase employee satisfaction and utilization rates far higher than we could have ever achieved with our old perks approach,” says Melissa Salcius, Senior Director of People Operations at Fictiv.Key data shows that when employees have access to lifestyle spending accounts, their spending habits align more closely with their individual needs and values. Building on the foundation of personalized benefits, the report further explores key areas that are reshaping the modern workplace:1. Redefining Company Culture and Professional Growth: Delving into the nuances of company culture, the report highlights its role as a key driver of success and the indispensable value of professional development. It offers strategies and insights on how these elements contribute to organizational health and employee engagement.2. Recognition and Mental Health Pioneering Employee Engagement: The report presents innovative approaches to recognition and mental health as critical elements in modern workplaces. It demonstrates how prioritizing these aspects leads to a more resilient and committed workforce.3. The Broker Edge in Streamlining Benefits Implementation: Exploring broker-facilitated benefit management, the report shows how these partnerships enhance implementation and adoption processes, providing a competitive advantage with data-driven insights.“Our report challenges the status quo," says Amy Spurling, Founder and CEO of Compt. "It's a call to action for businesses to provide truly transformative benefits – those that make a real difference in people's lives, not just look good on paper.”Why This Report is a Must-ReadIn a world where 'new' often means 'more of the same,' the "Lifestyle Benefits Benchmarking Report: Emerging Trends in 2024" stands as a beacon of original data and actionable insights. For those who dare to challenge the status quo and embrace the future of HR, this report is your playbook.Visit our website to register and download the report. Be among the forward-thinkers who redefine what it means to work and thrive.About ComptIn an era where the conventional workplace is being reimagined, Compt leads the charge as the premier employee lifestyle benefits reimbursement platform. We champion a new vision of compensation - one that is deeply inclusive, distinctly personalized, and flexibly attuned to the varied lifestyles of a global workforce. Operating across 50 states and over 70 countries (and counting), Compt offers more than just benefits; we offer a commitment to meaningful support for every employee. Our platform seamlessly integrates lifestyle benefits, team recognition, and efficient expense management, all while aligning with the fiscal prudence your CFO values. Join us in shaping the future of work at .###

