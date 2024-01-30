Atlantic Home FL Rebrands To Florida Home, Emphasizing Commitment To Becoming Florida's Premier Relocation Specialist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A True One-Stop Shop, Florida Home Offers Realty, Design, Build & Furnishing Solutions For Luxury Custom Homes

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant leap towards redefining luxury living experiences in the state of Florida, Atlantic Home FL LLC proudly announces its rebranding initiative, unveiling a new identity, name, and logo. Effective immediately, the company officially transitions to Florida Home, marking a pivotal moment in its commitment to becoming the Ultimate Relocating Company in the Sunshine State.

Founded in 2014, Florida Home has been at the forefront of the realty-design-build-interiors-furnishings industry, serving Florida homeowners with unwavering dedication. The rebranding is a strategic move to better align the company's identity with its core mission of simplifying the building and relocation process for clients.

"Today, we embark on a new chapter as Florida Home, and this change is more than just a name; it's a reflection of our continued dedication to providing unparalleled luxury living experiences," said Kevin Burke, Owner and Project Manager at Florida Home. "Our comprehensive approach, combining realty, design, build, and furnishings services, positions us as the ultimate partner for those seeking waterfront luxury living in Florida.”

Florida Home has established itself as the ultimate partner in waterfront luxury living, offering a range of services from new home designs for crafting custom dream homes to renovating existing residences into dream havens. The company's comprehensive approach encompasses realty, design, construction, and furnishings – providing a one-stop solution for homeowners seeking sophistication and convenience.

In a strategic move to meet the demands of the dynamic real estate market, Florida Home introduces its innovative "single source provider" model. This model is tailored for investors looking to capitalize on Florida's robust demand for new luxury housing. Florida Home now offers in-house financing, realty services, design consultations, construction, and furnishings – streamlining the process for real estate investors to save both time and money.

As Florida Home embraces this exciting chapter, clients can anticipate an enhanced level of service, unwavering commitment, and a seamless experience from start to finish.

For more information about Florida Home , please visit

About Florida Home:

Florida Home, locally owned and operated by Atlantic Home FL llc, is a leading realty-design-build-interiors-furnishings enterprise in Florida. With a legacy dating back to 2014, the company has been a trusted partner for homeowners, specializing in new custom homes , additions, and full-scale renovations . Under its new identity, Florida Home aims to redefine luxury living and relocation experiences, embodying the essence of sophistication and simplicity.

