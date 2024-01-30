IDENTI Medical Announces: Snap&Go Now Fully Integrates With EPIC For Enhanced EHR Supply Documentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Snap&Go' now integrates with EPIC EHR

'Snap&Go' point-of-use data capture tool is now integrated with EPIC. This elevates the capabilities of EPIC for real-time documentation of implant consumption.

- Shlomo MatityahoBETHPAGE, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patent-protected 'Snap&Go ,' a groundbreaking point-of-use data capture tool developed by IDENTI Medical , is seamlessly integrated with EPIC. This integration elevates the capabilities of the EHR system, enabling the real-time documentation of implant consumption at the point of use. This innovative solution addresses gaps in data collection and charge capture, automating a process that was once time-consuming and cumbersome for nurses. Now, with just a 3-second digital image capture, assisted by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, the documentation process is efficient and compliant with UDI FDA regulations.Snap&Go's unique use of image recognition and AI technology allows nurses to easily capture comprehensive details of the products consumed during surgery, with full item and charge capture then populating the patient file. The seamless interface with EPIC significantly reduces the administrative burden on nurses by streamlining perioperative documentation workflows, while ensuring complete and correct surgical supply utilization records. 'Snap&Go' was awarded Vizient's Innovative Technology Designation Award in 2023 and is already integrated with several EMR and ERP systems, such as: Cerner, SAP, Infor and more. These integrations represent a crucial step in IDENTI's journey towards becoming a mainstream provider of data sensing tools for operating rooms and procedural areas.Key features of 'Snap&Go' computer vision sensor:.Seamless supply utilization data transfer to the hospital's EHR..Enhanced and simplified perioperative documentation workflows, enabling the nurse to focus on patient care..Optimized revenue cycle management and supply chain revenue..Full and accurate consumption data for more informed inventory management and healthcare planning, as well as improved patient safety and regulatory compliance.Shlomo Matityaho, IDENTI's founder and CEO, stated, "Our integration with Epic is a key element of our strategy to seamlessly align with existing hospital IT systems, ensuring a smooth implementation process. As a market leader in health information technology and electronic health records, Epic sets high standards. We take pride in the fact that 'Snap&Go' now enhances Epic's supply documentation functionality."IDENTI Medical is a global leader in healthcare supply chain data collection and uses advanced technology to optimize inventory intelligence for smarter healthcare management. IDENTI provides hospitals, medical device manufacturers and logistics companies with patent-protected data-capture solutions to create a real-time account of medical inventory and consumption. The unique combination of autonomous end-devices, intelligent software, a global SKU database, and seamless connectivity, revolutionize financial efficiency, increase patient safety, and solve health management challenges at the point-of-use.

