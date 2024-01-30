Dropshipping Market Size 2023 | Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dropshipping Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global dropshipping market size reached US$ 210.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 913.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during 2023-2028.

Dropshipping is a retail fulfillment method where a store does not keep the products it sells in stock. Instead, when a store sells a product, it purchases the item from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customer. This means the merchant never sees or handles the product. One of the key advantages of dropshipping is that it allows businesses to operate with minimal upfront investment, as they do not need to purchase inventory in bulk. This can reduce financial risk and overhead costs. Additionally, dropshipping offers a wide range of product options, as businesses can partner with multiple suppliers and offer a diverse product catalog.

Dropshipping Market Trends and Drivers:

The exponential growth of online shopping is a significant driver of the dropshipping market. As more consumers turn to online retailers for their purchases, businesses seek efficient ways to fulfill orders without maintaining extensive inventories. Additionally, dropshipping offers a relatively low barrier to entry for entrepreneurs and small businesses. This accessibility encourages new entrants into the market, fostering competition and innovation. Other than this, the ease of global trade and access to a wide variety of suppliers worldwide enable dropshippers to offer diverse product selections. This globalization factor attracts customers looking for unique and international goods. Besides this, dropshipping minimizes the need for warehousing and inventory management, reducing operational costs for businesses. This cost-efficiency is particularly appealing for startups and businesses with limited capital.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

.Toys, Hobby and DIY

.Furniture and Appliances

.Food and Personal Care

.Electronics and Media

.Fashion

Breakup by Type:

.Same-Day Delivery

.Regional Parcel Carriers

.Heavy Goods Delivery

Breakup by Application:

.Business-to-Business (B2B)

.Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

.Customer-to-Customer (C2C)

Market Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

.AliDropship (Sunshine Ecommerce LLC)

.Doba Inc. (Focus Technology Co. Ltd.)

.Dropified

.DropshipZone

.Megagoods Inc.

.Modalyst Inc. (Wix Ltd.)

.SaleHoo Group Limited

.Spocket

.Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise

.Worldwide Brands Inc.

