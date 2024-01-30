Improved Smartwatch Made Specifically For Pickleball Players Enables Scorekeeping, Server Tracking, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Peter D. of Pleasantville, NY is the creator of the Pickleball Score Wristwatch, a unique watch designed to help pickleball players keep track of scores, serving sides, and servers during either doubles or singles matches. The watch enables players to remain focused on their active pace of play without having to recall the vitals of scoring and serving. The watch features multiple buttons with functions such as on / off, game resets, server changes, scoring changes, scoring corrections, and more. It also includes an adjustable, rubberized wrist strap for both comfort and security.The device has two buttons on one side. One button is used to advance the score in increments of 1 point and move the server to the proper service side. A second correction button reduces the score in increments of 1 and returns the server to the previous service side, if an error was made. Additionally, there are digital touch buttons on the face of the device. One button can change between server 1 and 2 (in doubles play) or to the opposing team after server 2 or to the opposing player in singles play. Another digital button on the opposite side of the scoring buttons allows the game to be reset and set up the match for singles or doubles.The on/off button can activate and deactivate the watch. Another push can set the game to doubles play, and another push can set it to singles play. If the incorrect play is set, a single push can move it back. The game reset button can be pressed twice to start a new game and a third time to have Team B, the opposing team, begin the game. The game for either team will start with Server 2 as the game requires.The market for smart sports equipment is constantly evolving due to new technological innovations. Specifically, pickleball and pickleball-related products are experiencing significant market growth in the United States. The sport has gained massive popularity across all age groups and demographics due to its accessibility, simplicity, and the social nature of the game. Pickleball is relatively easy to learn, making it accessible to people of all ages and skill levels. The rules are simpler compared to some other racquet sports, and the court size is smaller, making it an attractive option for beginners and seniors. Smart products such as the Pickleball Score Wristwatch that aid pickleball players in scorekeeping, training, and other functions would significantly enhance any sport's industry manufacturer product line.Peter filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pickleball Score Wristwatch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pickleball Score Wristwatch can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...