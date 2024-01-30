Modified Compression Glove Helps Maintain Better Grip On Eating And Writing Utensils, Hand Tools, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kristie G. of North Pole, AK is the creator of The Grip Assist GloveTM, a compression glove with a double layered piece of webbed material connecting the thumb and index finger together. The material helps the wearer hold onto utensils and writing or drawing implements, offering a way for those with limited grip strength and dexterity to maintain their independence while eating, drawing, writing, and more.Utensils such as spoons and forks can be slid under the webbing, thereby providing users with the ability to hold and use the utensils without having to physically grip them. Users can maintain a firm, secure grip on a writing utensil, eating utensil, and other similar items for independent application regardless of strength and dexterity in the hand and wrist. The glove is available in both open finger and full finger versions that have various skin tone designs.The market for gloves and other tools that help those with disabilities or otherwise limited strength and dexterity is vast and dynamic, and this market is constantly evolving due to changes in technology and innovations for existing products. Specifically, manufacturers invested in disability-related products are looking to enhance and improve their product lines with items that are designed to provide support, enhance grip, and improve overall hand function for individuals facing challenges such as muscle weakness, arthritis, or conditions that impact motor skills.The goal is to empower individuals with disabilities by offering solutions that enable them to perform everyday tasks more comfortably and independently. The market for assistive gloves extends to a diverse range of conditions, including but not limited to arthritis, muscular weakness, neurological disorders, and aging. The development of such assistive technologies reflects a growing awareness of the diverse needs within the disability community and a commitment to enhancing accessibility and quality of life for individuals facing these challenges.Kristie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Grip Assist GloveTM product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Grip Assist GloveTM can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

