33 Educational Institutions, Roads Named After Martyrs In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 30 (IANS) J&K government on Tuesday named 33 educational institutions and roads after martyrs.

A government order said that educational institutions including schools and colleges, along with roads are renamed in honour of martyrs and eminent personalities from J&K.

Government Degree College (Boys) in Anantnag has been now named after Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.

Government Boys High School in Narwara, Srinagar, is now named after Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector.

Both Himayun and Masroor were killed by terrorists during 2023.

Other institutions and roads renamed after martyrs and eminent personalities are situated in Jammu, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

The renamed institutions include a cricket ground, roads, playgrounds, and market squares.

The government order emphasised the responsibility of concerned administrative secretaries to promptly update records to reflect these changes.

The Divisional Commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu have been tasked with monitoring the implementation of these names in their respective divisions.

The order has directed district development commissioners to organise events to commemorate the naming to honour martyrs in their districts.

