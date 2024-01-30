Rixos Excellence: All Rixos Egypt Properties Received Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: Rixos Hotels Egypt is delighted to receive the esteemed Traveller Review Awards 2024 by Bookingfor its multiple properties such as Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Alamein, and Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas. This recognition celebrates Rixos Hotels Egypt's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and exceptional guest experiences.



Mr. Erkan Yildirim, the Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, expressed his gratitude and delight, stating, "We're thrilled to receive BookingTraveller Review Awards for our multiple properties in Egypt. My sincerest thanks to the dedicated Rixos Hotels Egypt team for their relentless commitment to exceptional service, and we also extend our gratitude to our guests for their positive reviews and continued support. We remain committed to upholding the highest hospitality standards and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations."



Celebrating 12 years of honoring excellence in hospitality, Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards aims to acknowledge the dedication and hard work that contribute to an outstanding stay and unforgettable experience. Winners are based on a vast pool of over 308 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com, spanning 222 countries and territories.



MENAFN30012024003390011655ID1107786764