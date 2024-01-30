(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 30 January, 2024 - In a move to combat various issues affecting the citizens of Gurugram, including drug abuse, women's safety, and cybersecurity, Gurugram Police has joined forces with Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content discovery platform, Josh, India's fastest-growing and most engaged short-video app and OneIndia, India’s number one Digital vernacular portal. The two-year partnership will harness the extensive reach of these platforms to disseminate vital information and foster community engagement.

In a partnership signing ceremony organised at the Gurugram Police Headquarters, Sh Deepak Gehlawat, DCP of Gurugram Police, exchanged the MOU with Mr Ravanan N, Executive Director of Eterno Infotech, in the presence of Sh Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police.

On Dailyhunt, Gurugram Police will create a dedicated profile to publish various content formats, including videos, share cards, and listicles, with the goal of engaging a diverse audience, particularly the youth. OneIndia will complement these efforts by featuring articles, infographics, and videos across multiple regional languages, ensuring widespread impact and reach. Meanwhile, Josh will amplify the initiatives of Gurugram Police via engaging short videos across Bharat.

This collaborative initiative aims to eradicate drug abuse and enhance women's safety in Gurugram. It will also showcase the efforts of police officers on active duty to create a sense of familiarity and community engagement with the police force.

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech said "We are dedicated to empowering citizens and elevating public safety standards; and look forward to collaborating with Gurugram police to tackle pressing issues in the city. This partnership is a commitment to fostering community engagement, sharing credible information and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the people they serve. We strive to shape a future where every citizen feels secure, every voice is heard, and every community is empowered to proactively contribute to a safer Gurugram."

Sh Deepak Gehlawat, DCP, Gurugram Police said "This partnership with Dailyhunt, OneIndia, and Josh marks a significant milestone for Gurugram Police in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the citizens. By leveraging these powerful digital platforms, we aim to tackle pressing issues such as drug abuse, women's safety, and cyber security. Our goal is to not only disseminate critical information but also to foster a stronger, more transparent connection between the police and the people we serve. This initiative is a step forward in building a more informed, vigilant, and interconnected Gurugram community."

The collaboration between Gurugram Police, Dailyhunt, and OneIndia symbolises a united commitment to empower citizens and reinforce public safety, addressing pressing social concerns with innovative communication strategies.

About Dailyhunt:

Dailyhunt is India’s #1 local language content platform offering 1M+ new content artefacts every day in 15 languages. The content on Dailyhunt is licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50,000+ content partners and a deep pool of over 50,000+ creators. Our mission is to be ‘the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialise with content that informs, enriches, and entertains’. Dailyhunt serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day. Its unique AI/ML and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and track user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications.

About Josh:

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best-in-class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 153 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 74 million DAUs (Daily Active Users), and 23 minutes average time spent.





MENAFN30012024003109013449ID1107786760