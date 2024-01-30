Webinar Offers Finance And Accounting Professionals Insights For Navigating 2024 Regulatory Changes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the finance and accounting landscape evolves, staying ahead of regulatory reporting and audit changes becomes imperative for organizational success.

To address these challenges,

Prophix , a leader in financial performance management, will hold a webinar to equip CFOs, finance leaders and their teams with practical insights and actionable steps to navigating challenges and regulatory changes in 2024.

Key topics include:



Effective approaches to efficiency during year-end close processes

Optimizing collaborating with auditors

Improving data governance to minimize errors and risks of potential fines

Managing and maintaining complex rules with tools to simplify processes Trends impacting the accounting and finance landscape, including changes to GAAP, IFRS, ESG, and Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax

Register to attend one or more of the sessions below:

North America | February 15, 2024 | 11AM EST / 4PM GMT

Speakers:



Chris Porter, Director of Product Marketing at Prophix Stephen Lathrop, Managing Director at UHY Consulting, Inc.

Europe & United Kingdom | February 22, 2024 | 1PM CET / 12PM GMT

Speakers:



Alain Delvaux, Senior Director of Sales at Prophix Michiel Van Den Nieuwenhuijzen, Partner at Deloitte

Please note that content will vary slightly based on regulatory reporting requirements and regulations in the region you register for. The information contained in this webinar is for general information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional legal or financial advice. Always seek the advice of a qualified legal and/or accounting professional regarding any issues or questions you may have.

Prophix makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the webinar or the information, products, or services contained in the webinar for any purpose.

For more information, visit .

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at .

