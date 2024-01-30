Victor Allen's® Coffee® Announces Partnership With General Mills Amid Launch Of All NEW Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast Crunchtm Flavored Iced Coffee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ready-to-drink iced coffee line-up to included 13.7 oz. Glass Bottles and 8 oz. Cans

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today the launch of its newest flavor innovation, Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee.



Continue Reading

"Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM is sure to surprise and delight coffee fans in a way never before possible"

Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Iced Coffee will be available in early February at Sam's CLUB before rolling out nationally in March at major retailers nationwide and online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat.

Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 12 Pack of 8 oz. Cans

Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee 13.7 oz Bottle

Post this

The epic flavor of Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee is designed to transport you and your tastebuds with the absurdly delicious moments fans have loved in their cereal bowls for decades. Perfectly balanced and easy to drink, this smooth and creamy iced coffee will deliver a wonderful treat paired with some energy to help start your day or provide an afternoon pick me up.

"At Victor Allen's, we understand the trends of where coffee is headed with consumers wanting to try new and exciting flavors to treat themselves daily in a convenient Ready-to-Drink format," said Zac McAuley, Director of Brand Marketing, Victor Allen's Coffee. "We pride ourselves on bringing new flavor innovation to our retailers and consumers to continue to push the boundaries on how we can continue to grow the coffee category. Our new partnership with such an historic and nostalgic General Mills brand like Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM is sure to surprise and delight coffee fans in a way never before possible within ready-to-drink iced coffee."

"Our fans love finding Cinnamon Toast Crunch throughout the grocery store, so we're always looking for new ways to help them enjoy the undeniable awesomeness of our Cinnadust," said Mindy Murray, Director of Brand Experience for Morning Foods at General Mills. "Coffee is an obvious choice, and the new ready-to-drink version with Victor Allen's makes it so easy to get your morning or afternoon Cinnamon Toast Crunch fix – even if you don't have a bowl and spoon handy!"

Victor Allen's® Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM Iced Coffee will be available in early February at Sam's CLUB before rolling out nationally in March at major retailers nationwide and online, making it convenient for coffee enthusiasts to indulge in their new favorite iced coffee treat. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook , Instagram , and Tiktok .



About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world's leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit .



About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition