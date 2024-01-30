Dubai attracts 13 International Camps at Hamdan Sports Complex within Two Weeks

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Emirate of Dubai continues to attract further international sports training camps for clubs & national teams in various sports, as part of their preparations for eminent world competitions; top of which is Paris Olympics 2024.



Several clubs & national teams besides prominent world champions are keen to organize training camps in Dubai to benefit from its distinctive sports & tourist facilities and shopping centers, in addition to the spectacular atmospheres of the Emirate.



In this regard, Hamdan Sports Complex hosted, within two weeks in this month of Jan.,13 international training camps for clubs & national teams of swimming, diving, water polo & artistic swimming from America, Brazil, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hungary, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, Tunisia and Croatia. The training camps were held with participation of elite of strongest athletes; among them are 19 Olympic champions & 67 global stars besides trainers and technical & medical staff. National teams have intensified their training sessions as part of preparations for the World Aquatics Championships, scheduled in Feb 2024, and Paris Olympics 2024.



Among the most prominent champions, who participated in the American National Diving Team’s camp are Andrew Capobianco, who has won silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 / Jessica Barato, who has secured silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 & bronze medal in the World Championship – Japan 2023 / Delaney Schnell, who has gained silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 & silver medal in the World Championship – Japan 2023. The Ukrainian National Artistic Swimming Team was joined by Olympic stars & world champions; top of whom are the female champions Marta Vadimevna, Veronika Hryshko & Anhelena Ovchennikova.



Top on the list of the stars who participated in the Hungarian swimming camp are the female champion Boglarka Capas who has gained bronze medal in Rio Olympics 2016 besides 15 golden medals in world & European championships, 14 silver medals in the Youth Olympics, World Cup & European Championship and 15 bronze medals in other various competitions / Wajna kesili who has won three golden medals in the Youth Olympics, 22 golden medals in various world & European championships, 11 silver medals & 11 bronze medals. The Canadian National Team’s camp was held with participation of the world female champion Pamela Weir who has secured 49 different medals in various world competitions.



The Australian Diving camp was joined by the Australian Olympic female champions Madison Kenney, Annabelle Smith and Melissa Ollie who have won bronze medals in Rio Olympics 2016 and other different medals in various global championships. The Greek National Water Polo Team, which has won silver medal Tokyo Olympics 2020, will also organize training camp by the end this month.



Hamdan Sports Complex has become a favorite destination for several national teams & Olympic champions of multi-nationalities who held trainings & arranged successful camps at the Complex during the last periods; as result of which several champions have won Olympic medals; among them are three winners of golden medals & five winners of silver medals in Olympics; top of whom are the South Africa’s swimmer Chad Lee Chloe / the Japanese female swimmer Rey Canto / the badminton champion of Denmark Victor Axelsen, besides other athletes who have won nine golden medals, three silver medals & bronze medal in international championships; top of them are: the French diving star Gary Hunt / Russian rhythmic swimming star Anastasia Akhipovskaya and many other stars.



The Complex attracts tens of thousands of athletes of multi-nationalities, among whom are Olympic champions & world stars from all over the world.



Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 28 sports activities; these are: swimming, rhythmic swimming, water polo, free-diving, underwater hockey, underwater rugby, fencing, gymnastic, diving, karting, cycling, running, badminton, duathlon, aquathlon, triathlon, basketball, volleyball, Kushti wrestling, karate, fitness, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, tennis, boxing, weightlifting & table tennis.



Dubai Sports Council continues collaboration with various entities in UAE & overseas and outstanding organizers to facilitate the arrival of global athletes & clubs into Dubai to organize training camps, based on the availability of several well-equipped sports facilities of world standard and all factors of attraction including infrastructure, easy access to pitches, availability of hotels, shopping malls & entertainment centers besides wonderful weather.









