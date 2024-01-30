(MENAFN- Virtue Marketing Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 30 January 2023: Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, inaugurated the Foundation’s Medical Awards aimed at enhancing medical efforts within the country and the Arab world.



Five of the awards are designed to promote scientific research in the medical field, supporting the pursuit of quality, excellence, and innovation in healthcare services, and one is dedicated to the promotion of research in human genetics and genomics within the Arab world. The announcement was attended by His Excellency Humaid Muhammad Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, and Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, along with members of the Board of Trustees, senior officials from the Foundation, and several dignitaries and media representatives.

This took place during the Foundation's participation in the 49th Arab Health Medical Expo, the largest exhibition and conference dedicated to the healthcare sector in the Middle East taking place from January 29 to February 1, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The show has been garnering substantial attendance and broad participation from various countries worldwide.

The Foundation's participation in this year's Arab Health Medical Expo aims to introduce the new corporate identity of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and promote its local, regional, and international activities and programs. Additionally, the Foundation seeks to engage and communicate with relevant stakeholders during the event.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation, expressed his delight at the launch of the new Medical Awards under the auspices of the recently rebranded institution. The new identity of the Foundation is receiving significant support from Dubai government. Sheikh Rashid underscored the commitment to continuing the journey of excellence initiated by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through initiatives launched 25 years ago in the fields of medicine and education.

Sheikh Rashid said: “We are pleased with the Foundation's presence at Arab Health 2024 alongside the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), which graciously provided an opportunity for the Foundation to connect with its partners and stakeholders. It also allowed us to stay informed about the latest developments in knowledge and logistics within the healthcare sector.” The Supreme President of Hamdan Foundation emphasized that the institution strategically invests its presence in this significant exhibition, aiming to strengthen partnerships through the signing of agreements. These collaborations are expected to contribute to the development of the Foundation's work, furthering its goals in serving the community.

In his remarks regarding the participation in Arab Health 2024 and the launch of the Medical Awards, His Excellency Humaid Muhammad Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, expressed his utmost pleasure in being part of the event. He extended sincere gratitude to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of the Foundation, for his esteemed presence and generous support to the Foundation's activities, which has significantly propelled the institution's journey and achievement of its objectives.

His Excellency stated, “We are proud to participate in Arab Health 2024 that provides an effective platform for the healthcare sector to address challenges and discuss issues related to healthcare in the Arab world and globally. Our involvement stems from the Foundation's active role in this field, directing efforts towards serving the healthcare sector and contributing to the support of medical and educational sciences by promoting scientific research and highlighting outstanding ideas through the launch of awards and competitions.”

HE Al Qatami further emphasized that the Foundation's participation aims to interact and engage with other relevant entities at the exhibition, seeking to unify efforts, benefit from experiences, and stay informed about the latest developments in the healthcare sector. He expressed hope that their participation in this significant event would be a valuable addition, enabling them to achieve their goals and contribute to the enhancement of the healthcare sector at the local, regional, and global levels.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, clarified that the new Medical Awards encompass both Arab World Awards and UAE Awards. The Arab World Awards include ‘The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare’, valued at AED 200,000, with two winners, emphasizing the Foundation's commitment to promoting and recognizing high-impact research contributions in the healthcare sector from research institutions in the Arab world. This award, dedicated to researchers from the Arab world, acknowledges their exceptional achievements, particularly the publication of a significant research paper in the field of medicine and healthcare in a globally recognized peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Additionally, the Arab World Awards feature ‘The Arab Award in Genetics’, valued at AED 370,000. This award reflects the Foundation's dedication to elevating the value of excellence and innovation in the field of human genetics. ‘The Arab Award in Genetics’ aims to honour doctors and researchers at the peak of their professional lives actively engaged in the fields of human genetics and genomics in the Arab world. It serves as recognition for their current and outstanding scientific contributions that have had a significant impact on the Arab world.

The United Arab Emirates Awards include ‘The Best Research in the Healthcare Sector Award’, valued at AED 100,000, with three winners, and ‘The Healthcare Innovation Award’, valued at AED 250,000, with two winners. Similarly, ‘The Hamdan Excellence in Healthcare Award’ offers rewards totalling AED 200,000.

‘The Best Research in Healthcare Award’ targets young specialists in the healthcare sector, aiming to recognize the best research talents in this age group and foster a culture of scientific research.

‘The Innovation in Healthcare Award’ is granted to projects demonstrating distinctive innovations in the healthcare sector. This award honours and celebrates initiatives that have contributed to the development and enhancement of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates. Ultimately, these efforts benefit the well-being of individuals and the overall safety of the community.

As for ‘Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities’, it is presented to outstanding contributors in the healthcare sector among Emirati citizens who have significantly enriched the field of healthcare in the United Arab Emirates.





