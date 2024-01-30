(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global mRNA Vaccine Market was valued USD 11.5 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " mRNA Vaccine Market” , by Type (Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines, Non-Replicating mRNA Vaccines, Others), Indication (HIV, Influenza {flu}, Cancer, Respiratory Diseases, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organizations, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global mRNA Vaccine Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2022 USD 11.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 23.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Type , Indication , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered: AstraZeneca, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., BioNTech SE, CureVac SE, DH Life Sciences, LLC.

Market Overview

The mRNA Vaccine Market has experienced a revolutionary transformation, driven by remarkable advancements in vaccine technology. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines represent an innovative immunization approach, leveraging genetic material to instruct cells in producing specific proteins that trigger an immune response. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the development and adoption of mRNA vaccines, with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna leading the way with their successful COVID-19 vaccines, Comirnaty and Spikevax, respectively. These vaccines showcased exceptional efficacy and rapid development, playing a crucial role in the global effort to battle the pandemic. The success of mRNA vaccines in addressing a global health crisis has propelled extensive research and investment in the field, expanding the market beyond infectious diseases to encompass applications in oncology, cardiology, and various therapeutic areas.

The mRNA Vaccine Market continues to experience high growth and diversification. The technology's adaptability and potential for swift development make it an appealing platform for addressing a wide array of diseases. The market is witnessing increased collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions, exploring and developing mRNA-based vaccines for various conditions. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the efficacy of mRNA vaccines in preventing and treating diseases like influenza, Zika virus, and specific types of cancers. Governments and international organizations are recognizing the significance of mRNA vaccine technology, investing in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to ensure a more responsive and resilient approach to future pandemics and health challenges. Pharmaceutical innovation, the mRNA Vaccine Market extends its impact beyond infectious diseases, restructuring the area of preventive and therapeutic medicine.

Major Vendors in the Global mRNA Vaccine Market:



AstraZeneca

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

BioNTech SE

CureVac SE

DH Life Sciences, LLC.

GSK plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi Tiba Biotech

Increasing Advancements In mRNA Vaccine Technology

One of the primary drivers for the global mRNA Vaccine Market is the increasing advancements in mRNA vaccine technology. These technological advances play a crucial role in augmenting the safety, efficacy, and scalability of mRNA vaccines. Ongoing research and development activities have resulted in important improvements in the formulation of lipid nanoparticles, essential for encapsulating and safeguarding mRNA. This progress contributes to heightened stability and enhanced cellular delivery, leading to improved vaccine effectiveness and broadening the spectrum of potential applications, extending beyond infectious diseases to therapeutic realms like oncology and cardiology. It also enhances cost-effectiveness, making mRNA vaccines more accessible for large-scale immunization initiatives. Ongoing research focuses on minimizing potential side effects and optimizing dosing regimens, thereby enhancing the overall safety profile of mRNA vaccines. As technological capabilities continue to grow, the mRNA Vaccine Market is composed for continued growth, driven by the promise of more effective and adaptable vaccines to conflict a diverse array of diseases.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing Advancements In mRNA Vaccine Technology

The Success Of mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19

Growing Biotech Industry Convenience And Time-Saving Rising Public Health Awareness

Opportunities:



mRNA Vaccines Offer A Rapid Response Solution For Emerging Infectious Diseases

Rising Therapeutic Applications Growing Partnerships Between Pharmaceutical Companies And Research Institutions

mRNA Technology Enables Personalized Vaccine Development

The opportunity given by mRNA technology lies in its potential to redefine vaccine development through personalized approaches, presenting a significant breakthrough for the mRNA Vaccine Market. In contrast to conventional vaccine methods, mRNA technology allows the creation of personalized vaccines personalized to an individual's genetic composition. This customization capability opens avenues for developing vaccines that precisely target specific antigens or mutations unique to an individual's health profile. Such personalized vaccines hold huge promise for enhancing the efficacy of preventive and therapeutic measures against diverse diseases, including cancers and infectious diseases. By leveraging mRNA's adaptability, scientists can design vaccines that provoke highly targeted immune responses, ensuring heightened efficacy and safety. This opportunity gains particular relevance in the field of cancer immunotherapy, where personalized mRNA vaccines can be crafted to specifically target individual tumor antigens, representing a groundbreaking stride in precision medicine. As research advances, the ability to swiftly sequence an individual's genome and create personalized mRNA vaccines could guide in a new era of personalized and effective preventive and therapeutic interventions, signifying a transformative leap in healthcare practices.

North America dominates the market for mRNA Vaccine

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global mRNA Vaccine Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. North America has been a focal point for the mRNA Vaccine Market's important expansion, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development capabilities, and substantial biotechnology investments. The region played a key role in early mRNA vaccine adoption, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna securing rapid regulatory approvals. Governmental support, effective collaborations between pharmaceutical entities and research institutions, and a well-established regulatory framework have collectively driven the market's growth. North America's proactive stand toward public health, coupled with a heightened awareness of vaccination importance, continues to drive mRNA vaccine development for various diseases, solidifying the region's standing in the global market.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the mRNA Vaccine Market. Significant advances have also been observed in the mRNA Vaccine Market. With a growing population, increased healthcare investments, and a heightened focus on preventing infectious diseases, countries in Asia-Pacific are increasingly adopting mRNA vaccine technology. Numerous nations have actively artificial partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to facilitate technology transfer and bolster local manufacturing capabilities. The region's dedication to addressing public health challenges, combined with a successful biotech sector, positions Asia-Pacific as a crucial contributor to the ongoing and future developments in the global mRNA Vaccine Market. Collaborative efforts and investments in research and manufacturing infrastructure underscore the region's potential impact on the broader area of mRNA vaccine development.

The Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global mRNA Vaccine Market, the type segment comprises various categories such as self-amplifying RNA vaccines, non-replicating mRNA vaccines, and others. The self-amplifying RNA vaccines segment signifies an innovative domain within the mRNA Vaccine Market, introducing a distinctive methodology to vaccine creation. Unlike traditional mRNA vaccines, self-amplifying RNA vaccines are designed not only to instruct cells in producing the targeted antigen but also to replicate themselves within the host's cells, leading to a more robust and sustained immune response. This self-amplification capability is achieved by incorporating viral elements that facilitate RNA replication, potentially necessitating lower vaccine doses. This unique attribute enhances the efficiency of antigen production, providing advantages in terms of scalability and cost-effectiveness. Self-amplifying RNA vaccines show great promise in addressing infectious diseases, especially in the development of vaccines for challenging viruses. The segment's expansion is driven by ongoing research endeavors and clinical trials focused on refining the technology's safety, immunogenicity, and manufacturability.

