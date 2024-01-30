Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

30 JANUARY 2024

In advance of the proposed allotment of shares under the dividend reinvestment scheme on 2 February 2024, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 30 January 2024 was 48 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181