Protective Device Covers Holes In A Yard Or Garden To Prevent Pet Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Jill B. of Cedar Rapids, IA is the creator of the Dirt Hole Cover, an expanding cover designed to prevent dogs and other animals from digging up plants, digging holes under fences, and more. The cover is placed over freshly dug plants or over another desired area in a yard or garden to block animal access to that designated area. A large circular centerpiece with telescopic rake tines surrounding its perimeter is used to fully block access to a dirt area. The device's anti-corrosive metal construction facilitates application in any weather. It also helps improve safety for pets allowed to roam in the yard, preventing them from escaping underneath a fence.The device is comprised of a circular centerpiece that goes around where the seed is anticipated to sprout, and metal arms, like rake tines, that extend from the center circle and reach up the side of the hole to secure the device. There is a motion-sensor, solar flickering light to scare off animals. The metal composition of the circular centerpiece and rake tine arms will prevent animals from digging out the seeds or digging around them. The cover may also be placed near a fence to prevent dogs from digging holes underneath and escaping. When placed up against the fence, the device can be opened at different angles (e.g., halfway or full circle). When not in use, it can be compacted into a small configuration for storage.Various technologies and devices are currently used to create boundaries for pets in a lawn or yard area. These systems are commonly comprised of invisible fences, physical fences, and other devices that create a border around the designated area. However, there is currently a significant lack of protective devices to keep pets safe when digging holes in a lawn or garden and/or preventing them from digging underneath a physical fence. In urban and suburban areas where space may be limited, traditional physical fences may not always be practical or allowed. Many pet containment and safety systems allow for customization of the containment area, providing flexibility for pet owners to set boundaries that suit their specific needs. Products like the Dirt Hole Cover innovate these features and create a new, niche device that could significantly enhance a manufacturer's product line in the pet or lawn and garden industries. After showing several veterinarians her product, they were asking Jill where they could purchase one.Jill filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Dirt Hole Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dirt Hole Cover can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...