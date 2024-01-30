Juvenile Products Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Analysis And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

N, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Juvenile Products Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global juvenile products market size reached US$ 22.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

Juvenile products are a category of consumer goods designed to aid in the care, protection, and development of infants and young children. This extensive segment includes products like car seats, strollers, cribs, high chairs, pacifiers, toys, clothing, feeding accessories, and other items intended for newborns and children, generally around the age of twelve. These products, formulated with careful consideration of children's safety, comfort, and developmental needs, play a pivotal role in modern parenting and childcare. The market for these goods spans various sectors, including furniture, transportation, apparel, food and nutrition, education, and entertainment. Juvenile products are designed to cater to the dynamic needs of children as they grow and develop and serve as an indispensable aspect of child-rearing in contemporary society. The market encapsulates both durable and consumable products, each with unique market dynamics but unified by the common objective of enhancing a child's safety, comfort, and development.

Juvenile Products Market Trends and Drivers:

The global juvenile products market is primarily driven by the rise in parental spending on childcare products due to inflating disposable incomes and growing awareness about child safety, well-being, and development. Moreover, high birth rates, especially in developing countries, are contributing significantly to market growth. Regions with substantial population growth are poised to witness a surge in the demand for these products. Additionally, rapid urbanization and modernization have led to a change in consumer lifestyles and buying behavior, resulting in an upsurge in demand for advanced and premium juvenile products. In line with this, the advent of online retail has catalyzed market growth by making a wider variety of products accessible to parents worldwide. Besides this, the emerging trend of customization and personalization of products, the augmenting demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, and the rise in demand for smart and connected juvenile products are other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, continuous innovations in product design and technology fuel market growth as manufacturers strive to introduce more convenient, safe, and multi-functional products. Along with this, the incorporation of smart technology into juvenile products, such as monitors and car seats, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, evolving demographics, such as a surge in the number of working parents, are leading to a higher demand for convenience-oriented juvenile products, thereby propelling market growth. As societies continue to recognize the importance of early childhood development, there is an increase in the adoption of juvenile products that stimulate learning and cognitive development, thus favoring market growth. Other factors, including the rising influence of social media and online marketing, the escalating number of nuclear families, changing socio-economic factors, technological advancements, and stricter government regulations regarding child safety, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

.Strollers and Prams

.Car Seats

.Cribs and Cots

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Offline

.Online

Breakup by Age Group:

.0-1 Year

.2-4 Year

.5-7 Year

.>8 Year

Market Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

.Dorel Industries Inc.

.Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

.Britax, Chicco

.Stokke

.BeSafe

.Emmaljunga

.Peg Perego

.Combi Corporation

.Bugaboo International B.V.

.RECARO Kids s.r.l.

