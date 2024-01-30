New Puppy Weaning Wrap Helps Improve Health And Well-Being Of Both Mother Dog And Puppies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caroline W. of St. Lucie County, FL is the creator of the Mama Dog Weaning Wrap, a flexible and comfortable wrap worn by a mother dog around her puppies to prevent having to separate mother and children during the weaning process. Weaning can be controlled by simply applying and removing the wrap while puppies always remain in the presence of their mother. The comfortable, absorbent wrap fits around the nipple area of the mothering dog to help control suckling and development without causing stress and anxiety which is a direct result of separating mother dog from her puppies in order to speed up and ultimately enable the weaning process to occur. Its design helps create a less anxious puppy and more relaxed mothering dog by keeping them together, effectively improving the puppy's development into adulthood.The wrap will cover the nipples and securely clip around the back of the dog to help control suckling and make the weaning process less stressful for both the mothering dog and her puppies. The clips include two-pronged male sections that snap into a female section and may be squeezed together to be released. An adjustable nylon strap is also utilized for comfortably securing the wrap. The mother has space in the wrap to use the bathroom and for excess leaking from nipples to be absorbed into the absorbent pads. The wrap is made from a washable material, and the multiple straps are adjustable to fit all body sizes and shapes. Different patterns and colors can also be put on the wrap, and it can be available in all dog sizes to fit a vast variety of dog breeds.Markets for pet products associated with puppy development and weaning are dynamic and robust because pet owners are consistently seeking a variety of items to ensure the well-being of their young canine companions. These products can include food, grooming supplies, training aids, health supplements, toys, weaning products, and more. Manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative products that can improve animal development and health. Products like the Mama Dog Weaning Wrap innovate on the current market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Caroline filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Mama Dog Weaning Wrap product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Mama Dog Weaning Wrap can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

