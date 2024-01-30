Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index experiences decline of 2.18 percent

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index experienced a decline, shedding 266.84 points, equivalent to 2.18 percent, ultimately closing at 11,985.97. The trading activity recorded a value of SR9.44 billion (USD2.52 billion), with 11 listed stocks making gains while 218 witnessed declines. Conversely, the Kingdom's parallel market, Nomu, demonstrated a slight increase, rising by 0.36 percent to conclude at 24,776.18.



The MSCI Tadawul Index followed a similar downward trend, slipping by 2.18 percent to finish at 1,561.48. Notably, Middle East Healthcare Co. emerged as the best-performing stock on the main index, with its share price surging by 4.72 percent to SR102. Baazeem Trading Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also recorded positive gains, with their share prices increasing by 2.64 percent and 1.29 percent, respectively.



Conversely, East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry witnessed the most significant decline of the day, with its share price dropping by 10 percent to SR85.50. However, the parallel market experienced positive momentum, primarily driven by Ladun Investment Co., which saw its share price soar by 10.19 percent to SR7.14.



The fluctuations in the Saudi stock market reflect the dynamic nature of investment activities and market sentiment, influenced by various factors such as economic indicators, corporate performance, and global market trends.

