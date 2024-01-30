UK shoppers switch to packed lunches to manage budgets

(MENAFN) A recent research in the UK indicates a significant shift in consumer behavior as shoppers increasingly turn to packed lunches as a means of managing their budgets. According to the findings, there was a notable increase of 86 million more lunchboxes brought to work last year, reflecting a conscious effort by individuals to control expenses.



Additionally, data from the industry reveals a substantial decline in spending on alcohol during January compared to December. This trend coincides with initiatives such as Dry January and other health challenges, which encourage individuals to abstain from alcohol consumption for a month.



Meanwhile, grocery price inflation, which had been experiencing a gradual easing, saw a halt in its downward trajectory in January. Retailers scaled back on special offers following the holiday season, leading to a sustained rate of annual price rises for food, beverages, and household essentials. Kantar Worldpanel's analysis indicates that grocery inflation remained high at 6.8 percent during the four weeks ending January 21, representing only a marginal decrease from December's rate of 6.9 percent.



However, contrasting views emerge from separate reports released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NielsenIQ. Their data suggests that shop price inflation, encompassing both groceries and non-food items like clothing, experienced a decline this month, reaching its lowest level since May 2022. These contrasting assessments highlight the complexities and nuances of consumer spending patterns and price dynamics within the retail sector, reflecting ongoing shifts and adaptations in response to economic conditions and market influences.

MENAFN30012024000045015682ID1107786713