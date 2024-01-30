Fenerbahce announces joining of Atletico Madrid's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu on loan

(MENAFN) On Monday, Fenerbahce made a significant announcement regarding the acquisition of Atletico Madrid's Turkish defender, Caglar Soyuncu, through a loan deal. The Turkish club revealed that Soyuncu, a prominent figure in Turkish football and a member of the national team, has officially joined Fenerbahce for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. This move marks a notable development in the career of the talented defender and adds depth to Fenerbahce's squad for the upcoming matches and competitions.



Caglar Soyuncu's arrival at Fenerbahce reflects the club's commitment to strengthening its roster with experienced and skilled players. As a Turkish international, Soyuncu brings a wealth of expertise and familiarity with the domestic football landscape, which could prove invaluable to Fenerbahce's aspirations and ambitions. The loan agreement underscores Fenerbahce's proactive approach to bolstering its defensive capabilities and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the team.



"I am happy and excited to be here," Soyuncu stated, he further declared: "I want to join the team as soon as possible and to do my best to help the team and my community. The club's and my goals are to win championships and cups."



At the age of 27, Caglar Soyuncu achieved a notable milestone in his career by winning the 2021 English FA Cup with Leicester City. His contributions to Leicester City's success in the prestigious tournament further solidified his reputation as a skilled and accomplished defender. Following his triumph with Leicester City, Soyuncu embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Atletico Madrid in 2023.

