Death rate in Gaza from Israeli aggression reaches 26,751

(MENAFN) The Palestinian death toll resulting from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which commenced on October 7, has risen to 26,751, as reported by the Health Ministry in the enclave on Tuesday. The Gaza-based Health Ministry made this announcement as the Israeli onslaught against Gaza marks its 116th day. In addition to the fatalities, 65,636 people have sustained injuries during the course of the offensive.



According to the statement, over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has been involved in 13 massacres across the Gaza Strip, resulting in 114 deaths and 249 injuries. The report emphasized the dire situation with many individuals still trapped under rubble and on roads, while rescue efforts are hindered by the Israeli army.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza dates back to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October. The attack reportedly led to the deaths of nearly 1,200 Israelis. As a consequence of the Israeli onslaught, approximately 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced, and all of them are facing food insecurity, according to the United Nations. The statement sheds light on the humanitarian crisis and challenges faced by the residents of Gaza amid the protracted conflict.

