Afghanistan's Neighbours Reluctant To Prioritize Afghan Women's Rights, Says ICG

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a recent report, the International Crisis Group reports that regional authorities are not inclined to emphasize the rights of Afghan women and girls in their interactions with the Taliban.

The group also notes that the failure to form a comprehensive government has pushed regional countries towards engaging with the Taliban temporarily.

According to the International Crisis Group's recent report, the Taliban and their regional partners are working on a range of bilateral issues, from strengthening trade to managing disputes over water and fighting transregional terrorism.

The report states,“Efforts by the Taliban and regional countries to cooperate in these areas, while challenging, are valuable, and Western capitals should not obstruct them.”

The report highlights that the Taliban's treatment of women and the deprivation of education for girls have tarnished their image on the global stage.

Interactions with the Taliban are described as temporary due to the group's discriminatory policies against women and girls, causing diplomatic cancellations by Western officials.

While some regional countries have condemned the Taliban's treatment of women and girls, overall, regional authorities are reluctant to emphasize women's and girls' rights.

The report suggests that regional authorities prefer patient cooperation with the Taliban over complete rejection, as it aligns with their long-term interests and encourages behavioural changes within the Taliban.

Nevertheless, the continued open lines of communication between the Taliban and regional capitals offer the best hope for diplomatic engagement in the coming years.

The report states that the Taliban's reluctance to include former enemies in their cabinet formation has led regional actors to accept partial engagement for specific issues.

Security concerns remain at the top of the regional agenda, with some exceptions like Pakistan, which has been targeted by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) after the Taliban's return to power.

The report also emphasizes the need to bridge the gap in information sharing between the Taliban and regional countries to build trust and address regional security challenges collaboratively.

