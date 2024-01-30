HSBC confronts USD72.8M fine for breaching customer deposit protection rules

(MENAFN) Europe's largest bank, HSBC, has been fined £57.4 million (USD72.8 million) by U.K. regulators for failing to adequately safeguard customer deposits in the event of a bank collapse. The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), a part of the Bank of England, revealed that two units of HSBC Holdings Plc violated rules designed to ensure regulators have the necessary information to protect depositors during a bank's failure.



The £57.4 million penalty marks the second-largest ever imposed by the PRA, with the record held by the £87 million fine levied against Credit Suisse in July of the previous year. Credit Suisse faced this penalty following its near-collapse and emergency takeover by UBS.



The violations by HSBC occurred between 2015 and 2022 and encompassed a failure to accurately identify deposits eligible for protection under a U.K. program guaranteeing bank deposits up to £85,000 (USD107,800) for individuals, as outlined by the bank regulator. These shortcomings raised concerns about the bank's adherence to regulatory standards in ensuring the safety and soundness of its operations.



Sam Woods, Chief Executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, emphasized the gravity of the lapses, stating, "The serious failings in this case go to the heart of the PRA’s safety and soundness objective." Woods underscored the importance of all banks complying fully with regulatory requirements related to preparedness for resolution, highlighting the critical role of such measures in maintaining the stability of the financial system.



HSBC, which cooperated with the investigation, agreed to settle the case, leading to a reduced fine. The authority noted that, without this cooperation, the penalty would have amounted to £96.5 million (USD122.4 million). In response to the settlement, HSBC stated that it was "pleased" to resolve the matter, signaling a commitment to addressing regulatory concerns and ensuring the protection of customer deposits moving forward.

