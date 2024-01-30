OOUME ANNOUNCES ITS OFFICIAL BRAND LAUNCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrate Every Curl with This Baby-Friendly Curly Hair Care Brand

Ooume , a Black-owned brand specializing in curly hair care for children, is pleased to announce its official launch. Consciously created by founder Briana Davis, Ooume is dedicated to providing gentle, effective and natural hair care products that embrace and enhance beautiful curls for people of all ages - from tiny tots to the loved ones who care for them. As part of their initial lineup, Ooume has launched three products: the Hydrating Baby Shampoo ($22), the Hydrating Baby Conditioner ($22) and the Hydrating Baby Bundle ($44), all available on .

Ooume was born from a desire to help mothers care for their children's precious curls with thoughtfully crafted products. The brand's journey began when founder Briana Davis saw firsthand the lack of options for hair care products that cater to curly-haired babies, like her son Amir. After trying every product on the store shelves, Davis realized that none of them were hydrating enough for her son's delicate curls. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and create a hair care routine for him. She experimented with different ingredients to create a safe, gentle and effective hair routine for Amir, and his hair started growing and flourishing like never before.

The buying power of Black consumers is around $1.8 trillion, and yet their needs are still not being met by the beauty industry. After speaking with numerous consumers, Davis realized that many mothers need support in caring for their children's curly hair. So after experimenting with formulas and gaining feedback from her community, Davis decided to launch Ooume to help parents embrace and nurture their babies' natural curls. Ooume's product line features a range of carefully crafted, all-natural formulations designed to cleanse, moisturize, and enhance the natural beauty of curly baby hair. Free from harsh chemicals, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, Ooume products ensure the utmost care for delicate baby skin and hair.

"As I embarked on the journey of motherhood, I was truly disappointed with the lack of truly natural, moisturizing products for my curly headed newborn," says Briana Davis, Founder & CEO of Ooume. "As I discussed with loved ones and peers, I quickly realized there was a void in the industry. I was encouraged to educate myself and see what I could offer. This is how Ooume was born." Davis states, "After two years of consistent long nights and very early mornings bringing my dream to fruition, I am beyond excited to invite our customers and community to experience Ooume."

Ooume products range from $22-$44 USD and are available for purchase on the official website: .

At Ooume, we believe that every curl deserves tender love and care. Inspired by a mother's love and a passion for natural remedies, our mission is to create gentle, nature-based hair care products that nurture and enhance the beauty of curls - for babies and beyond. For more information, visit

