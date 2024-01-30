Lane Automotive Modernizes Fulfillment Operation With Exotec Skypod System To Meet Accelerated Shipping Demands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aftermarket racing and high-performance automotive parts and accessories supplier to increase throughput by 600% with Exotec's warehouse robotic system.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exotec®︎ , a global warehouse robotics provider, announced that Lane Automotive , a global aftermarket racing and high-performance automotive parts and accessories company, completed the installation of Exotec's Skypod® system to help transform and automate its distribution operations in North America . The system has been fully operational since December 19, 2023, and was integrated by Conveyco and Exotec.

While timeliness remains a critical component of any supply chain operation, Lane Automotive consistently races against carrier deadlines in order to fulfill time-sensitive customer orders, many of which are just ahead of special events and race/competition weekends. "The seasonal nature of our business generally sees its peaks between March and June, and prior to Exotec and Conveyco's complimentary automation solutions, this volume could stress our operational capacity" said James MacEachern, COO, Lane Automotive. The company carries an impressive selection of more than 660 brands, stocking over 100K specialty automotive parts in its Southwest Michigan facility alone which requires a system capable of efficient and accurate multi-channel fulfillment.

Lane Automotive chose to deploy Exotec robotics to manage its extensive inventory while dramatically improving the speed and accuracy of its pick, pack, and ship operations. With purpose-built robotics, Lane Automotive is now able to future-proof its fulfillment operations for its growing business and customer base. Specifically, the company deployed 62 robots, 5 picking stations, and 59,600 storage bins in its Southwest Michigan distribution center. After deploying the Skypod system, the facility expects to realize a sixfold increase in throughput, deliver faster turnaround times, and cement an industry-leading customer experience.

Exotec's Skypod system is an automated goods-to-person solution that utilizes robots able to reach a height of 39 feet (12m) to enable high-density inventory storage. The system helps automate manual physically intensive tasks and reduces the order fulfillment time by driving efficiency throughout the warehouse.

"As a company that is steadfast in its passion for its customers' success and the products it distributes, we had to identify the right goods-to-person robotics and integration partners that could easily integrate with our existing automation and distribution ecosystem to help transform our operations for years to come," said David Meadow, CIO, Lane Automotive. "Exotec and Conveyco not only delivered on this transformation, they were key partners in our distribution automation journey. With Exotec's Skypod system at the core of our operation, we were able to easily integrate additional best-in-class automation technologies to fully maximize the efficiency and throughput of the Skypod system."

"Our project with Lane Automotive showcases the immense potential of warehouse robotics in revolutionizing even the most challenging logistics operations swiftly and efficiently," stated Stanislas Normand, Managing Director of Exotec, North America. "Having Lane Automotive place its trust in our solutions is a significant endorsement and a testament to our ability to support their exceptional 60-year legacy of serving the racing community with unwavering dedication and excellence."

