Icad Expands Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Michael J. Doyle, FACHE As New Board Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mr. Doyle offers extensive experience in AI enabled healthcare platforms and global business strategy.

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes, announced today the appointment of Michael J. Doyle to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Doyle is a seasoned technology and healthcare executive with over 35 years of experience. He is currently the CEO of Spire Health, a leading healthcare technology company focused on improving health outcomes for cardiorespiratory patients through continuous virtual patient monitoring. Spire along with Mr. Doyle's recent companies all achieved measurable patient and health outcome improvement by harnessing the power of AI and machine learning. He has been a CEO and Director of 7 healthcare companies.

“I am eager to support iCAD's Management Team and Directors. Early detection is a critical path to better cancer outcomes and iCAD's cutting edge AI-powered technology is at the forefront of innovation in the space,” said Mike Doyle.

Doyle has also been appointed to numerous private, not for profit, and public company boards. Mr. Doyle brings a wealth of experience in healthcare technology and business strategy to the iCAD Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Doyle to the iCAD Board of Directors,” said Dana Brown, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board.“His extensive experience and expertise in the healthcare and technology industries will be invaluable as we continue to develop and deliver innovative AI-powered solutions that improve patient outcomes around the world.”

The company will provide further updates on its soon-to-be-announced fourth quarter earnings call.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can't hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, NH., iCAD's industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. The ProFound Breast Health Suite is cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and has received CE mark and Health Canada licensing. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company's products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company's products, and future prospects for the Company's technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company's ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words“believe,”“demonstrate,”“intend,”“expect,”“estimate,”“will,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“likely,”“seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at Text> and on the SEC's website at .

