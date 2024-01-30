Sysco Reports Second Quarter EPS Growth, Driven By Increasing Volumes And Positive Operating Leverage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the“company”) today announced financial results for its 13-week second fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023.

Key financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 include the following (comparisons are to the same period in fiscal year 2023):

Sales increased 3.7%; U.S. Foodservice volume increased 3.4%; U.S. local volumes grew 2.9%;

Gross profit increased 4.9% to $3.5 billion;

Operating income increased 9.2% to $700.0 million, and adjusted1 operating income increased 9.2% to $744.9 million;

EBITDA increased 82.7% to $914.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 11.6% to $927.5 million2;

EPS3 increased 192.9% to $0.82, compared to $0.28 in the same period last year, and adjusted1 EPS increased 11.3% to $0.89;

First half cash flow from operations increased 70.0% to $855.9 million, and free cash flow4 increased 140.5% to $527.4 million;

The company now expects to return approximately $2.25 billion back to shareholders in fiscal year 2024, raising share repurchase expectations from $750 million to $1.25 billion; and Reaffirming fiscal year 2024 guidance expectations for top- and bottom-line growth. “Second quarter results included adjusted EPS growth of over 11%, fueled by sales and volume growth, combined with positive operating leverage, as we continue to effectively manage margins. Our balanced efforts to deliver compelling top- and bottom-line growth were driven by sequential improvements in volume growth, including local performance, as well as supply chain productivity and implementation of structural cost-out actions. Sysco's industry leading profitability, size and scale advantages, and strong balance sheet represent a position of strength. Combining our advantages with Sysco's discipline on profitable growth, we expect to deliver strong results for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 and beyond,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco's President and Chief Executive Officer. 1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring and severance costs, and transformational project costs. Last year's Certain Items include a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory.

2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.

4 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. “Our second quarter operating profit included our fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage, as gross profit expanded at a faster rate than operating expenses. Additionally, our balanced approach to capital allocation demonstrates the importance of investing in the business and rewarding our shareholders, all anchored by our strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation. Looking ahead, we now expect to return approximately $2.25 billion back to shareholders in fiscal year 2024, through meaningful share repurchases and dividends. Our positive momentum through the first half gives us confidence in reiterating our fiscal year 2024 guidance of mid-single digit sales growth to approximately $80 billion and five to ten percent adjusted EPS growth to $4.20 to $4.40,” said Kenny Cheung, Sysco's Chief Financial Officer. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results (comparisons are to the same period in fiscal year 2023) Total Sysco Sales for the second quarter increased 3.7% to $19.3 billion. Gross profit increased 4.9% to $3.5 billion, and gross margin increased 21 basis points to 18.2%. Product cost inflation was 1.1% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco's product costs, primarily in the meat and frozen categories. The increase in gross profit for the second quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, as well as continued progress with effective management of product cost inflation and our strategic sourcing initiative. Operating expenses increased 3.9%, driven by increased volumes and cost inflation, partially offset by improved productivity. Adjusted operating expenses increased 3.8%. Operating income increased 9.2% to $700.0 million, and adjusted operating income increased 9.2% to $744.9 million. U.S. Foodservice Operations The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment results were driven by improved volumes, including positive local case performance, combined with effective margin management, resulting in continued profit growth. Sales for the second quarter increased 3.2% to $13.5 billion. Total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 3.4% for the second quarter, while local case volume within U.S. Foodservice increased 2.9%. Gross profit increased 3.4% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin increased 4 basis points to 19.1%. Operating expenses increased 1.5%, and adjusted operating expenses increased 1.4%. Operating income increased 7.4% to $839.0 million, and adjusted operating income increased 7.6% to $851.1 million. International Foodservice Operations The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered another quarter of sales and profit growth. Sales for the second quarter increased 9.6% to $3.6 billion. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the second quarter were $3.5 billion, an increase of 6.4%. Foreign exchange rates increased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 3.2% and total Sysco sales by 0.5% during the quarter. Gross profit increased 13.4% to $708.1 million, and gross margin increased 67 basis points to 19.7%. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 9.5% to $684.0 million. Foreign exchange rates increased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 3.9% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.7% during the quarter. Operating expenses increased 10.3%, and adjusted operating expenses increased 11.0%. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased 6.9%. Foreign exchange rates increased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 4.1% and total Sysco operating expenses by 0.9% during the quarter. Operating income increased 44.4% to $82.9 million, and adjusted operating income increased 30.1% to $102.4 million. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $100.6 million, an increase of 27.8%. Foreign exchange rates increased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by 2.3% and total Sysco operating income by 0.2% during the quarter. Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $962.2 million. During the first 26 weeks of fiscal year 2024, Sysco returned $705.5 million to shareholders via $199.9 million of share repurchases and $505.6 million of dividends. Cash flow from operations was $855.9 million for the first 26 weeks of fiscal year 2024, which was an increase of $352.4 million over the prior year period. Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 26 weeks of fiscal year 2024 were $328.5 million. Free cash flow4 for the first 26 weeks of fiscal year 2024 was $527.4 million, which was an increase of $308.2 million over the prior year period. 5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release. Conference Call & Webcast Sysco will host a conference call to review the company's second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended 26-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: December 30, 2023 Change December 30, 2023 Change GAAP: Sales $19.3 billion 3.7% $38.9 billion 3.1% Gross Profit $3.5 billion 4.9% $7.2 billion 4.7% Gross Margin 18.2% 21 bps 18.4% 28 bps Operating Expenses $2.8 billion 3.9% $5.7 billion 3.6% Operating Income $700.0 million 9.2% $1.5 billion 9.1% Operating Margin 3.6% 18 bps 3.9% 21 bps Net Earnings $415.2 million NM $918.6 million 51.4% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.82 NM $1.81 52.1% Non-GAAP (1) : Gross Profit $3.5 billion 4.9% $7.2 billion 4.8% Gross Margin 18.2% 21 bps 18.4% 29 bps Operating Expenses $2.8 billion 3.8% $5.6 billion 3.4% Operating Income $744.9 million 9.2% $1.6 billion 9.9% Operating Margin 3.9% 19 bps 4.1% 25 bps EBITDA $914.3 million 82.7% $1.9 billion 36.1% Adjusted EBITDA $927.5 million 11.6% $2.0 billion 11.7% Net Earnings $449.0 million 10.1% $990.6 million 10.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $0.89 11.3% $1.96 11.4% Case Growth: U.S. Foodservice 3.4% 2.5% Local 2.9% 1.3% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 36.8% -5 bps 37.0% 0 bps Local 46.9% 22 bps 47.2% 38 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Year Ended Dec. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sales $ 19,287,942 $ 18,593,953 $ 38,908,396 $ 37,720,783 Cost of sales 15,774,309 15,244,337 31,746,991 30,882,312 Gross profit 3,513,633 3,349,616 7,161,405 6,838,471 Operating expenses 2,813,590 2,708,793 5,657,780 5,460,847 Operating income 700,043 640,823 1,503,625 1,377,624 Interest expense 149,680 132,042 284,014 256,192 Other expense (income), net (1) (2) 5,245 330,305 11,885 348,054 Earnings before income taxes 545,118 178,476 1,207,726 773,378 Income taxes 129,876 37,260 289,092 166,594 Net earnings $ 415,242 $ 141,216 $ 918,634 $ 606,784 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.28 $ 1.82 $ 1.20 Diluted earnings per share 0.82 0.28 1.81 1.19 Average shares outstanding 504,312,633 507,609,696 504,719,562 507,594,137 Diluted shares outstanding 505,929,342 510,145,794 506,499,390 510,264,473





(1) Gains and losses related to the disposition of fixed assets have been recognized within operating expenses. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation. (2) Sysco's second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a charge of $315.4 million in other expense related to pension settlement charges.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Dec. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 962,165 $ 745,201 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $79,179 and $45,599 5,291,552 5,091,970 Inventories 4,722,499 4,480,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 327,569 284,566 Income tax receivable 5,815 5,815 Total current assets 11,309,600 10,608,364 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 5,157,150 4,915,049 Other long-term assets Goodwill 5,255,010 4,645,754 Intangibles, less amortization 1,174,151 859,530 Deferred income taxes 444,180 420,450 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 824,390 731,766 Other assets 576,120 640,232 Total other long-term assets 8,273,851 7,297,732 Total assets $ 24,740,601 $ 22,821,145 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,737,726 $ 6,025,757 Accrued expenses 2,266,062 2,251,181 Accrued income taxes 46,772 101,894 Current operating lease liabilities 119,397 99,051 Current maturities of long-term debt 84,513 62,550 Total current liabilities 8,254,470 8,540,433 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 12,028,122 10,347,997 Deferred income taxes 303,878 302,904 Long-term operating lease liabilities 737,354 656,269 Other long-term liabilities 979,376 931,708 Total long-term liabilities 14,048,730 12,238,878 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 33,367 33,212 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none - - Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,877,201 1,814,681 Retained earnings 11,724,251 11,310,664 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,189,753 ) (1,252,590 ) Treasury stock at cost, 261,472,819 and 260,062,834 shares (10,772,840 ) (10,629,308 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,404,034 2,008,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,740,601 $ 22,821,145





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands) 26-Week Period Ended Dec. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 918,634 $ 606,784 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Pension settlement charge - 315,354 Share-based compensation expense 52,821 52,679 Depreciation and amortization 425,465 378,949 Operating lease asset amortization 59,127 55,884 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 9,117 10,315 Deferred income taxes (28,689 ) (123,187 ) Provision for losses on receivables 29,784 9,732 Other non-cash items (3,782 ) 11,525 Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (25,431 ) (87,190 ) Increase in inventories (98,047 ) (222,650 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,362 (8,915 ) Decrease in accounts payable (404,411 ) (390,124 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 17,033 (62,779 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (64,112 ) (57,234 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued income taxes (55,123 ) 3,108 Decrease in other assets 21,942 22,156 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (1,793 ) (10,941 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 855,897 503,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (346,797 ) (309,664 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 18,347 25,493 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,174,608 ) (37,699 ) Purchase of marketable securities (1,878 ) (14,019 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 11,641 Other investing activities(1) - 4,840 Net cash used for investing activities (1,504,936 ) (319,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net 500,000 155,000 Other debt borrowings including senior notes 1,132,475 140,024 Other debt repayments including senior notes (187,720 ) (57,270 ) Debt issuance costs (13,035 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 57,347 47,339 Stock repurchases (199,947 ) (267,727 ) Dividends paid (505,588 ) (498,323 ) Other financing activities(2) (5,775 ) (46,517 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 777,757 (527,474 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 905 (2,314 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,623 (345,730 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 966,033 931,376 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,095,656 $ 585,646 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 266,002 $ 244,530 Income taxes, net of refunds 371,855 289,413





(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

The discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than EBITDA and free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove (1) restructuring charges; (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives; (3) severance charges; and (4) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance pertaining to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory, a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances.

The results of our operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its results on a constant currency basis provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results. It provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company's underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco's results for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2023.

Set forth on the following page is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not be equal to the total presented when added due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change Sales (GAAP) $ 19,287,942 $ 18,593,953 $ 693,989 3.7 % Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (104,758 ) - (104,758 ) (0.5 ) Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 19,183,184 $ 18,593,953 $ 589,231 3.2 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,774,309 $ 15,244,337 $ 529,972 3.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,513,633 $ 3,349,616 $ 164,017 4.9 % Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (24,183 ) - (24,183 ) (0.7 ) Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,489,450 $ 3,349,616 $ 139,834 4.2 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.22 % 18.01 % 21 bps Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (0.03 ) - -3 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.19 % 18.01 % 18 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,813,590 $ 2,708,793 $ 104,797 3.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) (13,500 ) (14,388 ) 888 6.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) (31,341 ) (28,960 ) (2,381 ) (8.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(4) - 1,923 (1,923 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,768,749 2,667,368 101,381 3.8 Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (23,102 ) - (23,102 ) (0.9 ) Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,745,647 $ 2,667,368 $ 78,279 2.9 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.59 % 14.57 % 2 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.24 ) (0.22 ) -2 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.35 % 14.35 % 0 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 700,043 $ 640,823 $ 59,220 9.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) 13,500 14,388 (888 ) (6.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) 31,341 28,960 2,381 8.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(4) - (1,923 ) 1,923 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 744,884 682,248 62,636 9.2 Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (1,081 ) - (1,081 ) (0.2 ) Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 743,803 $ 682,248 $ 61,555 9.0 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.63 % 3.45 % 18 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3.86 % 3.67 % 19 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.88 % 3.67 % 21 bps Other expense (GAAP) $ 5,245 $ 330,305 $ (325,060 ) (98.4)% Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(5) - (314,878 ) 314,878 NM Other expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 5,245 $ 15,427 $ (10,182 ) (66.0)% Net earnings (GAAP) $ 415,242 $ 141,216 $ 274,026 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) 13,500 14,388 (888 ) (6.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) 31,341 28,960 2,381 8.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(4) - (1,923 ) 1,923 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(5) - 314,878 (314,878 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(6) (3,335 ) (3,618 ) 283 7.8 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(6) (7,744 ) (7,283 ) (461 ) (6.3 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments(6) - 484 (484 ) NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses(6) - (79,185 ) 79,185 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 449,004 $ 407,917 $ 41,087 10.1 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.28 $ 0.54 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) 0.03 0.03 - - Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) 0.06 0.06 - - Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(5) - 0.62 (0.62 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - - Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(6) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses(6) - (0.16 ) 0.16 NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 0.89 $ 0.80 $ 0.09 11.3 % Diluted shares outstanding 505,929,342 510,145,794





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2024 includes $2 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $11 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2023 includes $5 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $9 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (3) Fiscal 2024 includes $29 million of intangible amortization expense and $2 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2023 includes $26 million of intangible amortization expense and $3 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not equal the total presented when added due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change Sales (GAAP) $ 38,908,396 $ 37,720,783 $ 1,187,613 3.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (208,824 ) - (208,824 ) (0.5 ) Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 38,699,572 $ 37,720,783 $ 978,789 2.6 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 31,746,991 $ 30,882,312 $ 864,679 2.8 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - 2,571 (2,571 ) - Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 31,746,991 $ 30,884,883 $ 862,108 2.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 7,161,405 $ 6,838,471 $ 322,934 4.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - (2,571 ) 2,571 0.1 Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 7,161,405 6,835,900 325,505 4.8 Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (50,367 ) - (50,367 ) (0.8 ) Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 7,111,038 $ 6,835,900 $ 275,138 4.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.41 % 18.13 % 28 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - (0.01 ) 1 bps Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.41 18.12 29 bps Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (0.04 ) - -4 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.37 % 18.12 % 25 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,657,780 $ 5,460,847 $ 196,933 3.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(3) (33,175 ) (26,034 ) (7,141 ) (27.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(4) (62,379 ) (58,415 ) (3,964 ) (6.8 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(5) - 4,515 (4,515 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 5,562,226 5,380,913 181,313 3.4 Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (48,940 ) - (48,940 ) (0.9 ) Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 5,513,286 $ 5,380,913 $ 132,373 2.5 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.54 % 14.48 % 6 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.24 ) (0.21 ) -3 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.30 % 14.27 % 3 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,503,625 $ 1,377,624 $ 126,001 9.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(3) 33,175 26,034 7,141 27.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(4) 62,379 58,415 3,964 6.8 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(5) - (4,515 ) 4,515 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,599,179 1,454,987 144,192 9.9 Impact of currency fluctuations(1) (1,427 ) - (1,427 ) (0.1 ) Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,597,752 $ 1,454,987 $ 142,765 9.8 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.86 % 3.65 % 21 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 4.11 % 3.86 % 25 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 4.13 % 3.86 % 27 bps Other expense (GAAP) $ 11,885 $ 348,054 $ (336,169 ) (96.6)% Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(6) - (314,878 ) 314,878 NM Other expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 11,885 $ 33,176 $ (21,291 ) (64.2 ) Net earnings (GAAP) $ 918,634 $ 606,784 $ 311,850 51.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(3) 33,175 26,034 7,141 27.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(4) 62,379 58,415 3,964 6.8 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(5) - (4,515 ) 4,515 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(6) - 314,878 (314,878 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment(7) - 646 (646 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(7) (8,184 ) (6,538 ) (1,646 ) (25.2 ) Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(7) (15,388 ) (14,670 ) (718 ) (4.9 ) Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments(7) - 1,134 (1,134 ) NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses(7) - (79,075 ) 79,075 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 990,616 $ 900,522 $ 90,094 10.0 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.81 $ 1.19 $ 0.62 52.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(2) - (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(3) 0.07 0.05 0.02 40.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs(4) 0.12 0.11 0.01 9.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(5) - (0.01 ) 0.01 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(6) - 0.62 (0.62 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(7) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(7) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) - - Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses(7) - (0.15 ) 0.15 NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 1.96 $ 1.76 $ 0.20 11.4 % Diluted shares outstanding 506,499,390 510,264,473





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (3) Fiscal 2024 includes $8 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $25 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2023 includes $10 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $16 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (4) Fiscal 2024 includes $57 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2023 includes $52 million of intangible amortization expense and $6 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) Fiscal 2023 primarily includes a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (7) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (8) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,494,443 $ 13,077,054 $ 417,389 3.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,577,694 2,493,089 84,605 3.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.10 % 19.06 % 4 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,738,658 $ 1,712,121 $ 26,537 1.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (65 ) (92 ) 27 29.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (12,025 ) (11,514 ) (511 ) (4.4 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 1,658 (1,658 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,726,568 $ 1,702,173 $ 24,395 1.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 839,036 $ 780,968 $ 58,068 7.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 65 92 (27 ) (29.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) 12,025 11,514 511 4.4 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (1,658 ) 1,658 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 851,126 $ 790,916 $ 60,210 7.6 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,596,458 $ 3,282,411 $ 314,047 9.6 % Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (104,598 ) - (104,598 ) (3.2 ) Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,491,860 $ 3,282,411 $ 209,449 6.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 708,100 $ 624,460 $ 83,640 13.4 % Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (24,126 ) - (24,126 ) (3.9 ) Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 683,974 $ 624,460 $ 59,514 9.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.69 % 19.02 % 67 bps Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (0.10 ) - -10 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.59 % 19.02 % 57 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 625,170 $ 567,047 $ 58,123 10.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (2,603 ) (5,588 ) 2,985 53.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(5) (16,847 ) (15,935 ) (912 ) (5.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 265 (265 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 605,720 545,789 59,931 11.0 Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (22,327 ) - (22,327 ) (4.1 ) Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 583,393 $ 545,789 $ 37,604 6.9 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 82,930 $ 57,413 $ 25,517 44.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) 2,603 5,588 (2,985 ) (53.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(5) 16,847 15,935 912 5.7 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (265 ) 265 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 102,380 78,671 23,709 30.1 Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (1,800 ) - (1,800 ) (2.3 ) Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 100,580 $ 78,671 $ 21,909 27.8 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 1,913,715 $ 1,933,536 $ (19,821 ) (1.0)% Gross profit (GAAP) 148,507 150,461 (1,954 ) (1.3)% Gross margin (GAAP) 7.76 % 7.78 % -2 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 132,161 $ 143,614 $ (11,453 ) (8.0)% Operating income (GAAP) 16,346 6,847 9,499 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 283,326 $ 300,952 $ (17,626 ) (5.9)% Gross profit (GAAP) 73,007 77,311 (4,304 ) (5.6)% Gross margin (GAAP) 25.77 % 25.69 % 8 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 64,620 $ 67,441 $ (2,821 ) (4.2)% Operating income (GAAP) 8,387 9,870 (1,483 ) (15.0)% GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross profit (GAAP) $ 6,325 $ 4,295 $ 2,030 47.3 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 252,981 $ 218,570 $ 34,411 15.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(6) (10,832 ) (8,708 ) (2,124 ) (24.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(7) (2,469 ) (1,511 ) (958 ) (63.4 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 239,680 $ 208,351 $ 31,329 15.0 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (246,656 ) $ (214,275 ) $ (32,381 ) (15.1)% Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(6) 10,832 8,708 2,124 24.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(7) 2,469 1,511 958 63.4 Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (233,355 ) $ (204,056 ) $ (29,299 ) (14.4)% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 19,287,942 $ 18,593,953 $ 693,989 3.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,513,633 3,349,616 164,017 4.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.22 % 18.01 % 21 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,813,590 $ 2,708,793 $ 104,797 3.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (6) (13,500 ) (14,388 ) 888 6.2 Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (5) (7) (31,341 ) (28,960 ) (2,381 ) (8.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 1,923 (1,923 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,768,749 $ 2,667,368 $ 101,381 3.8 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 700,043 $ 640,823 $ 59,220 9.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (6) 13,500 14,388 (888 ) (6.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (5) (7) 31,341 28,960 2,381 8.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (1,923 ) 1,923 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 744,884 $ 682,248 $ 62,636 9.2 %





(1) Fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (7) Represents due diligence costs. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 26-Week Period Ended

Dec. 30, 2023 26-Week Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars %/bps Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 27,218,242 $ 26,679,536 $ 538,706 2.0 % Gross profit (GAAP) 5,262,469 5,105,432 157,037 3.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.33 % 19.14 % 19 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 3,482,462 $ 3,418,753 $ 63,709 1.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (120 ) (44 ) (76 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (24,572 ) (24,100 ) (472 ) (2.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 4,250 (4,250 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,457,770 $ 3,398,859 $ 58,911 1.7 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,780,007 $ 1,686,679 $ 93,328 5.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 120 44 76 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) 24,572 24,100 472 2.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (4,250 ) 4,250 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,804,699 $ 1,706,573 $ 98,126 5.7 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 7,279,668 $ 6,566,146 $ 713,522 10.9 % Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (210,101 ) - (210,101 ) (3.2 ) Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 7,069,567 $ 6,566,146 $ 503,421 7.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 1,440,139 $ 1,273,725 $ 166,414 13.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (50,837 ) - (50,837 ) (4.0 ) Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,389,302 $ 1,273,725 $ 115,577 9.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.78 % 19.40 % 38 bps Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (0.13 ) - -13 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.65 % 19.40 % 25 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,263,726 $ 1,129,332 $ 134,394 11.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (8,406 ) (9,495 ) 1,089 11.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs(5) (33,744 ) (31,949 ) (1,795 ) (5.6 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 265 (265 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,221,576 1,088,153 133,423 12.3 Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (47,743 ) - (47,743 ) (4.4 ) Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,173,833 $ 1,088,153 $ 85,680 7.9 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 176,413 $ 144,393 $ 32,020 22.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) 8,406 9,495 (1,089 ) (11.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(5) 33,744 31,949 1,795 5.6 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (265 ) 265 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 218,563 185,572 32,991 17.8 Impact of currency fluctuations(3) (3,094 ) - (3,094 ) (1.7 ) Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 215,469 $ 185,572 $ 29,897 16.1 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 3,819,729 $ 3,866,993 $ (47,264 ) (1.2)% Gross profit (GAAP) 301,317 304,354 (3,037 ) (1.0)% Gross margin (GAAP) 7.89 % 7.87 % 2 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 272,204 $ 291,810 $ (19,606 ) (6.7)% Operating income (GAAP) 29,113 12,544 16,569 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 590,757 $ 608,108 $ (17,351 ) (2.9)% Gross profit (GAAP) 150,982 158,149 (7,167 ) (4.5)% Gross margin (GAAP) 25.56 % 26.01 % -45 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 130,772 $ 136,741 $ (5,969 ) (4.4)% Operating income (GAAP) 20,210 21,408 (1,198 ) (5.6)% GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross profit (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,498 $ (3,189 ) $ 9,687 NM Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(6) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Gross profit (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 6,498 $ (5,760 ) $ 12,258 NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 508,616 $ 484,211 $ 24,405 5.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(7) (24,649 ) (16,495 ) (8,154 ) (49.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(8) (4,063 ) (2,365 ) (1,698 ) (71.8 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 479,904 $ 465,351 $ 14,553 3.1 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (502,118 ) $ (487,400 ) $ (14,718 ) (3.0)% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(6) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(7) 24,649 16,495 8,154 49.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(8) 4,063 2,365 1,698 71.8 Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (473,406 ) $ (471,111 ) $ (2,295 ) (0.5)% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 38,908,396 $ 37,720,783 $ 1,187,613 3.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) 7,161,405 6,838,471 322,934 4.7 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.41 % 18.13 % 28 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,657,780 $ 5,460,847 $ 196,933 3.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (7) (33,175 ) (26,034 ) (7,141 ) (27.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (5) (8) (62,379 ) (58,414 ) (3,965 ) (6.8 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - 4,515 (4,515 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 5,562,226 $ 5,380,914 $ 181,312 3.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,503,625 $ 1,377,624 $ 126,001 9.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(6) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4) (7) 33,175 26,034 7,141 27.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs(1) (5) (8) 62,379 58,414 3,965 6.8 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(2) - (4,515 ) 4,515 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,599,179 $ 1,454,986 $ 144,193 9.9 %





(1) Fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring and severance costs, primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company's liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 26-Week Period

Change in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 855,897 $ 503,466 $ 352,431 Additions to plant and equipment (346,797 ) (309,664 ) (37,133 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 18,347 25,493 (7,146 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 527,447 $ 219,295 $ 308,152

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company's financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 13-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 415,242 $ 141,216 $ 274,026 NM Interest (GAAP) 149,680 132,042 17,638 13.4 Income taxes (GAAP) 129,876 37,260 92,616 NM Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 219,458 190,025 29,433 15.5 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 914,256 $ 500,543 $ 413,713 82.7 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(1) 10,910 14,793 (3,883 ) (26.2 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs(2) 2,332 3,049 (717 ) (23.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(3) - (1,923 ) 1,923 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(4) - 314,878 (314,878 ) NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 927,498 $ 831,340 $ 96,158 11.6 % Other expense (income), net, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(6) 5,245 15,427 (10,182 ) (66.0 ) Depreciation and amortization, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(7) (187,859 ) (164,519 ) (23,340 ) (14.2 ) Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 744,884 $ 682,248 $ 62,636 9.2 %





(1) Fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (2) Fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (3) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (4) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $9 million and $5 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $29 million and $24 million in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively. (6) Fiscal 2024 represents $5 million in GAAP other expense (income), net. Fiscal 2023 represents $330 million in GAAP other expense (income), net less $315 million due to the certain items impact of a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (7) Fiscal 2024 includes $219 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $32 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions. Fiscal 2023 includes $190 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $26 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 30, 2023 26-Week Period

Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Change in Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 918,634 $ 606,784 $ 311,850 51.4 % Interest (GAAP) 284,014 256,192 27,822 10.9 Income taxes (GAAP) 289,092 166,594 122,498 73.5 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 425,465 378,949 46,516 12.3 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,917,205 $ 1,408,519 $ 508,686 36.1 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment(1) - (2,571 ) 2,571 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(2) 29,743 25,302 4,441 17.6 Impact of acquisition-related costs(3) 4,961 6,595 (1,634 ) (24.8 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments(4) - (4,515 ) 4,515 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses(5) - 314,878 (314,878 ) NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (6) $ 1,951,909 $ 1,748,208 $ 203,701 11.7 % Other expense (income), net, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(7) 11,885 33,176 (21,291 ) (64.2 ) Depreciation and amortization, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(8) (364,615 ) (326,397 ) (38,218 ) (11.7 ) Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,599,179 $ 1,454,987 $ 144,192 9.9 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (2) Fiscal 2024 and 2023 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and exclude charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2024 and 2023 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily represents a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (6) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not exclude interest income of $20 million and $8 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $53 million and $52 million for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively. (7) Fiscal 2024 represents $12 million in GAAP other expense (income), net. Fiscal 2023 represents $348 million in GAAP other expense (income), net less $315 million due to the certain items impact of a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer. (8) Fiscal 2024 includes $425 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $61 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions. Fiscal 2023 includes $379 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $53 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.

Dec. 30, 2023 Current Maturities of long-term debt $ 84,513 Long-term debt 12,028,122 Total Debt 12,112,635 Cash & Cash Equivalents (962,165 ) Net Debt $ 11,150,470 Adjusted EBITDA for the previous 12 months $ 4,050,280 Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.99 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.75